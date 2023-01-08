Sporting Life
Jack Kennedy celebrates with Mighty Potter
Jack Kennedy pictured after winning on Mighty Potter

Jack Kennedy taken to hospital following Naas fall

By Sporting Life
14:35 · SUN January 08, 2023

Jack Kennedy was taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury in a fall at Naas on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is now very much first jockey to Gordon Elliott following the recent retirement of Davy Russell and was riding for his boss aboard Top Bandit in the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase.

The pair came to grief at the fourth fence with Top Bandit fatally injured in the incident, while Kennedy – who has suffered more than his fair share of injury setbacks – missed the rest of his rides.

Dr Jennifer Pugh of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said: “Jack Kennedy is being transferred to Tallaght Hospital for further assessment on a leg injury.”


