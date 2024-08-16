Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for ITV Racing

Check out our latest recommended multiple bet for the ITV Racing from Beverley and Goodwood.

DANDY DINMONT - 2.05 Beverley

Three of these rivals finished in front of DANDY DINMONT at Thirsk but this stiff five should show Nigel Tinkler's charge in a better light. He's no more than fairly treated being 1lb higher than when just denied by re-opposing stablemate Bella Kopella over C&D in May but this stiff five furlongs (three places from five visits) suits this habitual slow starter and this strong finisher may just be able to pick them off if they go hard in front. MAGIC MEMORIES - 2.25 Goodwood

MAGIC MEMORIES was a touch disappointing at Sandown in a well contested handicap but it may be worth giving him the benefit of the doubt as he may not have been helped by his track position. Mildly progressive in similar handicaps on soft ground in the first half of the summer, he can show the benefit of a mid-summer break on this return. TIRIAC - 3.00 Goodwood

Hopefully conditions will become relatively testing which should help TIRIAC post a bigger performance than he managed behind Hamilton specialist Jordan Electrics last time. A winner of two of three starts on heavy, it's a case of the more rain the better and his earlier form with Holkham Bay on rain softened ground reads well; he's on the same mark as when third to that one in a decent contest at York in June so is competitively treated. RHOSCOLYN - 3.35 Goodwood