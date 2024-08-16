Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for ITV Racing

Check out our latest recommended multiple bet for the ITV Racing from Beverley and Goodwood.
Three of these rivals finished in front of DANDY DINMONT at Thirsk but this stiff five should show Nigel Tinkler's charge in a better light. He's no more than fairly treated being 1lb higher than when just denied by re-opposing stablemate Bella Kopella over C&D in May but this stiff five furlongs (three places from five visits) suits this habitual slow starter and this strong finisher may just be able to pick them off if they go hard in front.
MAGIC MEMORIES was a touch disappointing at Sandown in a well contested handicap but it may be worth giving him the benefit of the doubt as he may not have been helped by his track position. Mildly progressive in similar handicaps on soft ground in the first half of the summer, he can show the benefit of a mid-summer break on this return.
Hopefully conditions will become relatively testing which should help TIRIAC post a bigger performance than he managed behind Hamilton specialist Jordan Electrics last time. A winner of two of three starts on heavy, it's a case of the more rain the better and his earlier form with Holkham Bay on rain softened ground reads well; he's on the same mark as when third to that one in a decent contest at York in June so is competitively treated.
The handicapper has been slow to throw RHOSCOLYN a bone, dropping the experienced campaigner by the grand total of 2lbs for three defeats by a cumulative 35 lengths which leaves him 2lbs higher than when winning at Epsom in May. He has, though, finished second and first in the last two renewals of this race, runs which have contributed to a fine course record and with ease in the ground no problem he has his optimum conditions so it's not difficult to envisage a better showing.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.