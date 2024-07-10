Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the ITV action this Friday.

Friday 14:40 York – Funny Story

FUNNY STORY beat Unequal Love when winning a Listed event at Newmarket last season and although William Haggas’ filly reversed that form in May this year, Funny Story was carrying a 3 lb penalty there and the Ralph Beckett yard were yet to hit full stride, so it was a good run in the circumstances. The pair are clearly very closely matched so the price disparity between the two looks wrong on that evidence and the selection looks to have landed a good draw in stall nine with pace angles Adaay In Devon (12), Pretty Crystal (11) and Pandora’s Gift (10) drawn next door.

15:00 Newmarket - Bague D'or

BAGUE D'OR returned better than ever when a decisive winner on the Rowley course in May and is worth forgiving his effort at Royal Ascot last time where the drop in trip was against him and he was staying on well at the finish. The return to a track he loves (2/2 on the July course) and a step back up in trip should see him in a much better light here.

15:50 York – Solomon

He’s not been seen since February but the form of SOLOMON’s last run when third at Kempton has worked out extremely well behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech and Cuban Tiger, who won a Listed race on AW Finals Day at Newcastle on his next start. He is a horse with significant potential now stepping up in trip for his handicap debut.

16:45 Newmarket – Eminency