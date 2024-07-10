Sporting Life
Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for Friday's ITV Racing

By Andrew McLaren
14:56 · THU July 11, 2024

Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the ITV action this Friday.

Friday

14:40 York – Funny Story

FUNNY STORY beat Unequal Love when winning a Listed event at Newmarket last season and although William Haggas’ filly reversed that form in May this year, Funny Story was carrying a 3 lb penalty there and the Ralph Beckett yard were yet to hit full stride, so it was a good run in the circumstances.

The pair are clearly very closely matched so the price disparity between the two looks wrong on that evidence and the selection looks to have landed a good draw in stall nine with pace angles Adaay In Devon (12), Pretty Crystal (11) and Pandora’s Gift (10) drawn next door.

Two Year Olds: Ready To Run - Richard Fahey

15:00 Newmarket - Bague D'or

BAGUE D'OR returned better than ever when a decisive winner on the Rowley course in May and is worth forgiving his effort at Royal Ascot last time where the drop in trip was against him and he was staying on well at the finish.

The return to a track he loves (2/2 on the July course) and a step back up in trip should see him in a much better light here.

15:50 York – Solomon

He’s not been seen since February but the form of SOLOMON’s last run when third at Kempton has worked out extremely well behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech and Cuban Tiger, who won a Listed race on AW Finals Day at Newcastle on his next start.

He is a horse with significant potential now stepping up in trip for his handicap debut.

16:45 Newmarket – Eminency

EMINENCY boats some strong handicap form from last year, none more so than when fourth at York behind winning machine Quinault and subsequent Group race winners Washington Heights and Mill Stream. He’s since moved from Clive Cox to Stuart Williams and although he’s yet to win for his new yard, he’s just been shaping like he needs seven furlongs these days, which he gets on Friday.

The yard had been going through a quiet spell but they’ve been amongst the winners lately so have hopefully turned a corner and Conor Planas, who is good value for his 3 lb claim, takes over in the saddle.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

