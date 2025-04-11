Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Guide to the Ayr team

Check out our star columnist on his team at Ayr on Saturday - including six runners in the Coral Scottish Grand National.

The homecoming celebration for Nick Rockett on Wednesday was an amazing day. The weather made it but for the first, second and third to be able to parade through the village was special. I think it’s a unique Irish phenomenon to parade the big winners through our local towns and villages, certainly our visitors from England thought so. It’s good fun, people came from all over Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to see them. It was amazing where people came from. We were truly honoured and amazed that people chose to fly over and share the moment with us. It was wonderful.

The Grand National homecoming celebrations

We’ll fly into Ayr on Saturday. It was a very lucky track for us last year and hopefully it can be again this time. We have an uphill battle to retain our championship, but we have the time and the horses. All we need now is a bit of luck. 13:10 Western Diego

We changed tactics with him and he’s been running much better since then. I think the fast, fast track will suit him there and I’m hoping for a big run. 13:43 Loughglynn

143 looks a tough enough opening mark for him. He’ll like the trip, and Sean O’Keeffe has been getting on well with him of late. I think they’ll go much faster at Ayr than he’s used to and that makes it tough, but needs must and we’re giving it a go. 14:15 Batman Girac

A tough horse to ride but he has ability. It will happen for him one of these days, but this is a tough assignment for all with his method of running, the track will suit. 14:15 Bunting

I think we employed the wrong tactics in the Coral Cup and made too much use of him. We’ll change that here and he should be way better. 14:15 Ethical Diamond

Even though he’s by Awtaad and the flat lads say they want soft ground, we feel this fellow will be very well suited by this ground. I’m looking forward to getting him out on it. He was one of our unluckier ones at Cheltenham, he ran a cracking race in the County Hurdle and definitely has his chance.

14:15 Karafon

I think dropping back to two miles will be a big help to him after his run in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham where he was too free. 14:55 Armed And Fabulous

I think her win at Newcastle in February on her first start for us puts her in here with a great chance. 15:35 Captain Cody

I would have liked Jody Townend to ride him but she’s staying in Ireland to defend her crown as leading lady rider. Harry Cobden comes in for the ride and if the horse puts it all together, everything should suit him at Ayr. 15:35 Chosen Witness

He has a lot in his favour, he’ll love the ground and likes the track. There are a lot of plusses for this horse. 15:35 Klarc Kent

Extreme trips seem to be his best option. He’s been a little disappointing this season but a low weight, spring ground and this marathon test are in his favour. He was fourth in the race last year and after the bad luck he had at Aintree, Johnny Burke deserves a change in fortune. This might be the horse to give it to him. 15:35 Macdermott

He seems to take a few runs every year to come right. It’s going to be a tough assignment for him on Saturday with weight he has to carry this time but hopefully he can pick up some valuable prize-money. 15:35 Olympic Man

We know he can jump very well but he always puts in a bad mistake somewhere. I’m hoping Saturday might be the day that he puts it all together. 15:35 Spanish Harlem

We’ve been minding him, and this is probably his first time on fast ground this season and I think that might make a difference. He wears cheekpieces too and the whole lot put together should help him improve.

16:10 C'est Ta Chance

He’s been running well of late and being by Elm Park maybe the better ground at Ayr will be in his favour. 16:10 Jump Allen

I think the trip really suits him. He won well last time and is improving but it’s going to be a tough assignment for him from his revised mark but when a horse starts improving in the spring, who knows where it will stop? 16:45 Chart Topper

He ran well in a Grade Two at Kelso last time. I think going up to two-and-a-half miles will suit him and hopefully he can come good again. 17:20 Dysart Dolomite

First-time-out. He’d have every chance as I think he’ll like the ground, the family usually do, and I’m looking for a big run for him. Bellewestown 17:00 Sunset Boulevard

Jody likes this horse and has stayed at home to ride him. That should be a tip in itself. Tramore Sunday 14:40 Soir De Garde