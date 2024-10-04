Mickael Barzalona to ride as retained jockey for Aga Khan Studs in 2025

Barzalona, champion jockey in France in 2021, sprang to prominence when winning the Derby at Epsom in 2011 on Pour Moi for Andre Fabre.

His partnership with Fabre in the intervening years has proved fruitful for both, with the rider also being used regularly by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation.

This season he has been used frequently by Francis-Henri Graffard and has ridden the exciting Zarigana, owned by the stud, to victory in both her races. He maintains that partnership in Sunday’s Prix Marcel Boussac. Graffard trains a large string in the green and red silks.

A statement read: “The Aga Khan Studs are pleased to announce the appointment of Mickael Barzalona as first jockey for their French-trained horses from the start of 2025. Winner of the Cravache d’Or in 2021, Barzalona is once again in contention for the leading French jockey title this season.

“In 2024 he has carried the green and red colours to success on Candala in the Group Three Prix de la Grotte, as well as Shamarkand in his Listed victory. He also rode Zarigana to win the Group Three Prix d’Aumale last month, and will partner the daughter of Siyouni once again in Sunday’s Group One Prix Marcel Boussac.”