Maw Lam could head to Cherry Hinton after fine Royal Ascot run

Had she hit top gear earlier under Hollie Doyle, the daughter of Acclamation may well have troubled the impressive winner Leovanni. Given how well she finished her race, Nicholls is considering options over six furlongs as well as five, but as yet nothing is set in stone.

“We’ve got a few options going forward,” he said. “She’ll probably get put in the second stage of the Prix Robert Papin, the Cherry Hinton could be on the cards also. Any five or six-furlong race from Listed upwards will be in the mix, I’ll have to talk to Chris Hirst (owner) about it.

“She ran a really good race and she is obviously a very talented filly but there isn’t a very good programme after Ascot for five-furlong two-year-olds, so we might have to step her up to six – I think she’ll stay though.

“The Molecomb is an option but with Goodwood being speed orientated, it might take her off her feet. Hollie did say it wasn’t as if she missed the break, though, she was just slow into her stride, but you can’t do that at Goodwood. That’s my job to do some work around the stalls, but over six it won’t be so much of an issue.

“It would be nice to win a Listed race before moving back up but she’s in the sales race at York, which is a big pot. Chris is building his own team of broodmares and as she’s got the black type, it’s not like he’s trying to promote her to sell her, so that’s an option.”