Matata sparks top-class dreams for Twiston-Davies team following easy win at Windsor

As the race warmed up Slevin moved his mount up alongside the early leader before pressing the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Matata into the lead on the run to final three fences. Pouring on the pressure from the front, he continued to draw away from his rivals before passing the post 10 lengths clear of runner-up Unexpected Party.

Although not taking up his usual customary front-running role, the 2/1 favourite settled nicely into a rhythm under J J Slevin in behind early leader Editeur Du Gite.

Despite being burdened with 12st on his back the improving seven-year-old made light work of the opposition in the two mile test to set up a return to Grade One company.

Twiston-Davies said: "It was very good. It just felt like to me that the others didn’t show. Whether they have got excuses or not I don’t know, but it was a very good performance.

“He has been beaten in his last two of his last three handicaps so why does he go and win by 10 lengths, but you can’t take anything away from the performance.

“If he goes up 15lbs for that though it is ridiculous. J J was sensible and let the others go on. He wasn’t going to take them on and the race was run to suit him.

“He has been wonderful all his life. He is a crazy horse. Finn Lambert rides him at home, but he is crazy. He is nearly unrideable. He mellows on the racecourse, but at home he is bonkers.”

An outing in the Champion Chase now beckons for Matata, who was cut into 33/1 by Sky Bet for the Grade 1 test.

Twiston-Davies added: “He will go to the Champion Chase now and then maybe go two and a half miles at Aintree. We know he runs well around Cheltenham and he could run into a place.”

Winning rider Slevin, who was appointed retained rider to winning owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede at the turn of the year, believes Matata wouldn’t look out of place in the race.

Slevin added: “He jumped great and galloped them into submission. He is easy enough to ride and I got an easier enough ride off him today.

“Gary Moore’s team were pretty keen they wanted to have a go and I wasn’t going to fight with them. He is a good jumper and he rolls on down to his fences.

“In fairness, Nigel gave me a few winners at Newbury and places like that. He had a big say of getting me out of the shadows. I don’t see why he won’t run a big race in the Champion Chase."