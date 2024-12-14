Majborough 6/1 for Arkle at Cheltenham Festival after impressing on chasing bow

Majborough made a perfect start to his chasing career when beating two stablemates in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
Willie Mullins' four-year-old was sent off the even-money favourite against Closutton neighbours Tullyhill (3/1) and Asian Master (2/1) but he outjumped the pair of them on the way to a six-and-a-half length success.
The Triumph Hurdle winner was having just his third career start but he quickly made the transition to jumping fences, leaping fluently throughout and making the most of his 6lb age allowance under Mark Walsh.
Paul Townend tried to apply pressure aboard stablemate Tullyhill be he couldn't go with the winner from before the last and he had to dig deep to ensure second in the end from the rallying Asian Master.
Betfair Sportsbook cut Majborough to 6/1 from 12/1 for the Arkle Novices' Chase at next year's Cheltenham Festival, the looming presence of another stablemate, Ballyburn, casting a shadow over that antepost market.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Walsh said: “He was good and quick and slick. You can see the size of him, fences were always going to be the making of him.
“Once he jumped out in front he was happy enough, he wasn’t keen with me. He’s not a slow horse, he’ll stay but he has gears.
“Willie’s other two horses in the race are no slouches so it was a good test for him.”
Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, added: “He jumped well and Mark was happy with him.
“We’ll see how he comes out of it and the Grade Two in Naas (on January 5) could be an option. We could only be pleased with the way he won and jumped.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.