Majborough 6/1 for Arkle at Cheltenham Festival after impressing on chasing bow

Willie Mullins' four-year-old was sent off the even-money favourite against Closutton neighbours Tullyhill (3/1) and Asian Master (2/1) but he outjumped the pair of them on the way to a six-and-a-half length success.

The Triumph Hurdle winner was having just his third career start but he quickly made the transition to jumping fences, leaping fluently throughout and making the most of his 6lb age allowance under Mark Walsh.

Paul Townend tried to apply pressure aboard stablemate Tullyhill be he couldn't go with the winner from before the last and he had to dig deep to ensure second in the end from the rallying Asian Master.

Betfair Sportsbook cut Majborough to 6/1 from 12/1 for the Arkle Novices' Chase at next year's Cheltenham Festival, the looming presence of another stablemate, Ballyburn, casting a shadow over that antepost market.