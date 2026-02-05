Lulamba gearing up for Arkle at Cheltenham Festival in Game Spirit Chase at Newbury

Lulamba also had an entry in Saturday's Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick but on Thursday morning was confirmed among a final field of seven for the William Hill-backed Grade 2 contest at Newbury, a race won by Sprinter Sacre and Altior for the Seven Barrows stable in the past.

Lulamba is the odds-on favourite to win the two-mile feature and rubber-stamp his credentials for next month's Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, for which the five-year-old heads the antepost market at a general 6/4.

Henderson, who opted against declaring Jango Baie for the Denman Chase on the same card on account of the testing conditions, said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We've every intention of running, we want to and that is the plan. I'd just put a little caveat in just in case it became treacherous ground and if we figured we'd do more harm than good.

"The good thing really is that we need some experience, he doesn't need to race but he's a horse that gets very fresh and it certainly won't do any harm. It's just a bit more jumping practice really, mainly because in his first run at Exeter they only just six fences I think it was, because of low sun. Then he was very good around Sandown to be fair, I'd like him to just go and do it once more in public and before the Arkle.

"I hope we're doing the right thing, and by taking on the older horses too. Altior ran in this as a novice and I was going to run Sir Gino in it as a novice last year before everything went wrong.

"He's like a naughty schoolboy sometimes, I mean he's just so playful and so fresh every morning. After Cheltenham last year and he was so fresh afterwards, we had to start riding him and we actually took him to Aintree with views of running there, and actually the ground was too quick. We dodged that and went to Punchestown where he won the Grade 1, he's a great character and I think he just loves life and loves doing what he does best."