Lulamba 6/4 for JCB Triumph Hurdle after winning at Ascot

Lulamba is 6/4 favourite for the JBC Triumph Hurdle after making an impressive British debut in the BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle at Ascot.
A winner at Auteuil before being snapped up by Joe and Marie Donnelly and sent to Nicky Henderson, the 4/5 winner was already market leader for the JCB Triumph Hurdle before the tapes went up in Berkshire.
And he never gave Saturday or ante-post punters a moment of concern, travelling sweetly under Nico De Boinville and going to the front at the last.
He was pushed out to the line to score by three-and-a-half lengths from the high-class Flat recruit Mondo Man who ran well on his hurdling debut for Gary and Josh Moore having pulled fiercely through the contest.
Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet all make him 6/4 for the Cheltenham feature, the latter firm offering 11/8 in their non-runner/no be market.
Henderson said: “He is a very sound horse with an enormous future. Look at the size of him, he has had one run in France, and if he had been beaten in that race you would nearly put him away until next season.
"He is a bit in the Sir Gino bracket as he won his only start in France therefore we had to go on with him. He is just a beautiful horse. I know there has been all this hype about him, but it has certainly not been coming from our pockets. It seems as if it was more right than wrong and it was lovely to see it. I think we have got a lot to look forward to.
“I read things about him doing a piece of work with Jonbon and that he left Jonbon standing still. Well they have never worked together!
“I thought he was fancing a complete brick wall there with the weight we were trying to give away against some very high class horses. It looked like an impossible task. Having said that, Nico said he was very classy and very good. He jumps and travels, and has pace. He is just a very straightforward horse.
“I was prepared to get beaten today with all the hype and this, that and other, but you have to eat humble pie here as the hype appears to be correct. It is not something you want these horses being hyped up as you are putting the pressure on yourselves and therefore everybody wants to knock you down.
“He is a gorgeous looking horse. You see him standing there and he is just looking out there with this great look of a horse that wants to go somewhere.
“He has had two runs now so you have got that advantage. Do you go again, well you are not going to go to Cheltenham next weekend. There is the Adonis at Kempton, but that comes quite close to Cheltenham. I’ve got another juvenile to come out so we will see. It didn’t look like he needed another run to me as he looked like he knew exactly what he was doing.
“I would have thought why not do that (and send him to a racecourse gallop at Kempton Park) as he got to keep working. He has been fit to run for a week as he was due to run last weekend.
“We have got Palladium in our pocket and he has a couple of entries this week so that could be pressure. They are at two different stages though. This lad will be a chaser and the idea is that Palladium will be a stallion when this lad is jumping fences.”
Mondo team pleased with debut
Of the runner-up Mondo Man Josh Moore, joint-trainer, said: “He jumped very well and was professional, but he was just a bit too gassy the first time they came around. We haven’t taken him away anywhere so he has run well.
"He is used to running in Group Ones on the Flat so things happen a bit quicker. One day William Buick rode him at Royal Ascot and he walked him out completely last and he stayed on strong at the finish.
"Perhaps we should have been dead last down the paint and relaxed off there instead of eyeballing horses, but he has run well. He has obviously got speed, but this is a different discipline and hopefully he will learn that gradually. We are not disappointed at all as we know we have run against a good horse.”
