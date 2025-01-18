Lulamba 6/4 for JCB Triumph Hurdle after winning at Ascot

Lulamba is 6/4 favourite for the JBC Triumph Hurdle after making an impressive British debut in the BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle at Ascot.

A winner at Auteuil before being snapped up by Joe and Marie Donnelly and sent to Nicky Henderson, the 4/5 winner was already market leader for the JCB Triumph Hurdle before the tapes went up in Berkshire. And he never gave Saturday or ante-post punters a moment of concern, travelling sweetly under Nico De Boinville and going to the front at the last. He was pushed out to the line to score by three-and-a-half lengths from the high-class Flat recruit Mondo Man who ran well on his hurdling debut for Gary and Josh Moore having pulled fiercely through the contest. Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet all make him 6/4 for the Cheltenham feature, the latter firm offering 11/8 in their non-runner/no be market.

Henderson said: “He is a very sound horse with an enormous future. Look at the size of him, he has had one run in France, and if he had been beaten in that race you would nearly put him away until next season. "He is a bit in the Sir Gino bracket as he won his only start in France therefore we had to go on with him. He is just a beautiful horse. I know there has been all this hype about him, but it has certainly not been coming from our pockets. It seems as if it was more right than wrong and it was lovely to see it. I think we have got a lot to look forward to. “I read things about him doing a piece of work with Jonbon and that he left Jonbon standing still. Well they have never worked together! “I thought he was fancing a complete brick wall there with the weight we were trying to give away against some very high class horses. It looked like an impossible task. Having said that, Nico said he was very classy and very good. He jumps and travels, and has pace. He is just a very straightforward horse.

A very happy Lulamba team