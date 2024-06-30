Los Angeles won the Irish Derby at the Curragh | report & free video replay

Los Angeles (13/8) won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Los Angeles, one place and over three lengths behind Ambiente Friendly when the pair were second and third in the English Derby at Epsom, reversed the places with a battling display under Ryan Moore. Moore settled his mount on the rail behind stablemates Euphoric, Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates, with Los Angeles ridden more patiently than had been the case at the start of the month. Rab Havlin, on board the 6/4 favourite Ambiente Friendly, tracked him throughout, racing on the outside of Matsuri to ensure that he had plenty of daylight. Approaching the final turn into the straight, the leader Euphoric drifted off the rail and Los Angeles and Moore took full advantage in quickening through the gap to take up the running. However, Ambiente Friendly followed him through and went alongsides appearing to have plenty of petrol left in the tank, just as he had caught the eye at Epsom, but there was well over a furlong still to run and Los Angeles battled back gamely to put his head back in front. Ultimately, the favourite was run out of second by Sunway who had launched a strong challenge from the rear of the field in company with Matsuri who was stepping out of novice company and finished only a neck down in fourth. The winning margins were three quarters of a length and half a length. Victory gave Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 16th triumph in the race.

“We were delighted with him in Epsom and we thought he would come forward,” said O’Brien. “Obviously he did go forward in Epsom and learned plenty, we were hoping that would be the case so he could come back here. Ryan gave him a great ride. It was a solid, even pace and it’s an unbelievable track. It’s great to have this race at this time of the year so all those horses can come together and you get to find out what’s there. “He’s a big, hardy horse. He looks like he was a baby, but he is a Group One winner at two as well. He is progressing, definitely, and we’re really looking forward to him. Obviously he’s by Camelot so he has that class, he can quicken. “Ryan said he had a lot more class than he expected and he quickened very well when he got there.” Bookmakers were quick to promote Los Angeles to favouritism for the Betfred St Leger, although O’Brien said: “We came here thinking that he was going to turn into a Leger horse, but Ryan said he has way more class than that.” Coolmore boss John Magnier was in attendance, and said of the Epsom form standing up: “That’s important, especially now that the French have changed their race (Prix du Jockey Club) and it’s not really the Derby anymore. It’s good to have the Epsom form held up here, really important I’d say.” Some have suggested the Irish Derby should follow the French route and drop to 10 furlongs, but Magnier said: “That’s (mile and a half) the tradition and the history. It’s like the Belmont in America, they won’t shorten the distance. The thing is that you need to go from the top to the bottom, you don’t need all five-furlong races.” On the winner he added: “Maybe Willie Mullins will be looking for him now! He is a good stamp of a horse. He won his Group One race as a two-year-old, he’s an improving horse, as Aidan has said. Maybe he’ll get even better. “The race paid a compliment to him (City Of Troy), obviously. We’ll let the horse do the talking now. Aidan said what he said about him last year and we looked a bit stupid after the Guineas, so I don’t think we’ll say any more and let him deal with it from now on.”