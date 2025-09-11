Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the St Leger Festival at Doncaster

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.
All times BST. Please refresh for updates.
1.50 Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes
Parade ring updates
4 Goldwork - seen him look better this season, lacking a little compared to some of these.
11 Lady Britain - very small, very well defined and fit, a proper sprinting type.
14 Bushwacker - backs up quickly and good rib definition, tend to present well for the yard, fine but nothing more notable than that.
18 Cashbox - tense and short through the neck, wouldn’t be catching the eye from a fitness perspective, others appeal more.
19 Golden Brown - always catching the eye from a presentation perspective, neat and relaxed, consistent over last few runs.
15 Inca Heights - hasn’t grown a lot since the start of the season, very much a compact sprinting type, improved mentally.
5 Mr Seagull - professional, relaxed, doesn’t stand out in the coat particularly but well put together.
16 Rising Empire - not much size, and dwarfed by Brussels ahead of him but fit and well. Red hood, but relaxed.
10 Song Of The Clyde - presented well at York and looks well again, a little strong in the pre-parade, needs monitoring as he goes through.
8 Kamakameleon - always tends to present well, can get a little toey as preliminaries go on.
1.15 British Stallion Studs 'Carrie Red' EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap
Full result
1. HALF SOVEREIGN 9/4 favourite
2. Gwen John 7/2
3. Rogue Temptation 9/1
Winning reaction
Clifford Lee: "You try and listen to instructions [which were to take a lead], ideally, because of the headwind I didn't want to make the running. When she jumped the gates, nothing really went forward and it was back to six and a half furlongs, I thought I was just better off going forward. It was softer ground. She was still very green; when I did ask her to quicken up she just went left and right a little bit. I think she'll come on a hell of a lot from that. She could definitely go for a bit of black type because of how laid back she is and obviously she was still a little bit green with me today, I think she could step up and go to the next level. The colours have been great to me, it's nice to get a bit of success so we'll just keep going."
Parade ring updates
VERDICT
Top 3 - Half Sovereign, Rogue Temptation, Goldie Bear in that order. Half Sovereign looks a different league compared to some of these.
11 Miss Piggle - second handler hovering, well defined.
6 Gwen John - sprinting type, well put together, likeable.
9 If I Could Dream - two handlers and a little fussy in the head, no fitness queries.
5 Love Olivia - likeable type, always tends to present well, can be a touch green and she’s straightforward here.
10 Siouxpersonic (see below also) - good definition over the quarters and excellent condition, red hood and on toes.
12 Goldie Bear - balanced two year old, little bit lively since entering paddock, racy.
8 March Ahead - long backed, still a little high at the rear with growing to do, keen.
4 Rogue Temptation - fine limbed, light framed and therefore presenting very fit.
7 Concert - very short coupled filly with not much size, looks deep through the girth which could be her, but others appeal more from a fitness perspective.
10 Siouxpersonic - red hood, tense and tight but being well managed, very fit.
3 Brisk Symphony - light through the neck and will continue to progress physically, easy mover as fairly relaxed.
1 Half Sovereign - tight and lean, very fit. Professional; nothing to dislike.
13 Bearin Up - compact and short coupled, little tight through the back.
