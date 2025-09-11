Menu icon
Sporting Life
Song of The Clyde wins under Rossa Ryan
Song of The Clyde wins under Rossa Ryan

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the St Leger Festival at Doncaster

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Thu September 11, 2025 · 1 min ago

Our Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

1.50 Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes

Parade ring updates

4 Goldwork - seen him look better this season, lacking a little compared to some of these.

11 Lady Britain - very small, very well defined and fit, a proper sprinting type.

14 Bushwacker - backs up quickly and good rib definition, tend to present well for the yard, fine but nothing more notable than that.

18 Cashbox - tense and short through the neck, wouldn’t be catching the eye from a fitness perspective, others appeal more.

19 Golden Brown - always catching the eye from a presentation perspective, neat and relaxed, consistent over last few runs.

15 Inca Heights - hasn’t grown a lot since the start of the season, very much a compact sprinting type, improved mentally.

5 Mr Seagull - professional, relaxed, doesn’t stand out in the coat particularly but well put together.

16 Rising Empire - not much size, and dwarfed by Brussels ahead of him but fit and well. Red hood, but relaxed.

10 Song Of The Clyde - presented well at York and looks well again, a little strong in the pre-parade, needs monitoring as he goes through.

8 Kamakameleon - always tends to present well, can get a little toey as preliminaries go on.

1.15 British Stallion Studs 'Carrie Red' EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap

Full result

1. HALF SOVEREIGN 9/4 favourite
2. Gwen John 7/2
3. Rogue Temptation 9/1

Winning reaction

Clifford Lee: "You try and listen to instructions [which were to take a lead], ideally, because of the headwind I didn't want to make the running. When she jumped the gates, nothing really went forward and it was back to six and a half furlongs, I thought I was just better off going forward. It was softer ground. She was still very green; when I did ask her to quicken up she just went left and right a little bit. I think she'll come on a hell of a lot from that. She could definitely go for a bit of black type because of how laid back she is and obviously she was still a little bit green with me today, I think she could step up and go to the next level. The colours have been great to me, it's nice to get a bit of success so we'll just keep going."

Parade ring updates

VERDICT

Top 3 - Half Sovereign, Rogue Temptation, Goldie Bear in that order. Half Sovereign looks a different league compared to some of these.

11 Miss Piggle - second handler hovering, well defined.

6 Gwen John - sprinting type, well put together, likeable.

9 If I Could Dream - two handlers and a little fussy in the head, no fitness queries.

5 Love Olivia - likeable type, always tends to present well, can be a touch green and she’s straightforward here.

10 Siouxpersonic (see below also) - good definition over the quarters and excellent condition, red hood and on toes.

12 Goldie Bear - balanced two year old, little bit lively since entering paddock, racy.

8 March Ahead - long backed, still a little high at the rear with growing to do, keen.

4 Rogue Temptation - fine limbed, light framed and therefore presenting very fit.

7 Concert - very short coupled filly with not much size, looks deep through the girth which could be her, but others appeal more from a fitness perspective.

10 Siouxpersonic - red hood, tense and tight but being well managed, very fit.

3 Brisk Symphony - light through the neck and will continue to progress physically, easy mover as fairly relaxed.

1 Half Sovereign - tight and lean, very fit. Professional; nothing to dislike.

13 Bearin Up - compact and short coupled, little tight through the back.

