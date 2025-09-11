Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the St Leger Festival at Doncaster

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Parade ring updates

4 Goldwork - seen him look better this season, lacking a little compared to some of these.

11 Lady Britain - very small, very well defined and fit, a proper sprinting type.

14 Bushwacker - backs up quickly and good rib definition, tend to present well for the yard, fine but nothing more notable than that.

18 Cashbox - tense and short through the neck, wouldn’t be catching the eye from a fitness perspective, others appeal more.

19 Golden Brown - always catching the eye from a presentation perspective, neat and relaxed, consistent over last few runs.

15 Inca Heights - hasn’t grown a lot since the start of the season, very much a compact sprinting type, improved mentally.

5 Mr Seagull - professional, relaxed, doesn’t stand out in the coat particularly but well put together.

16 Rising Empire - not much size, and dwarfed by Brussels ahead of him but fit and well. Red hood, but relaxed.

10 Song Of The Clyde - presented well at York and looks well again, a little strong in the pre-parade, needs monitoring as he goes through.

8 Kamakameleon - always tends to present well, can get a little toey as preliminaries go on.