Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket

Paddock picks - Realign, Marchogion and Prince Of India best trio.

Parade ring updates

1 Invictus Gold - in good order, walking out well.

2 The Strikin Viking - has got very warm and on toes, has a tendency to be quite buoyant in preliminaries but would be a small concern.

3 Hallasan - really relaxed individual, probably seen him look better in the coat.

4 Zayer - good level of fitness as you’d expect from the yard, easy walker.

5 Hucklesbrook - smaller, compact type. Looks fine.

6 Candy - no major fitness concerns although probably have seen looking sharper.

7 Arabian Sun - not much size to him but in fair order.

8 Columnist - not the fittest in here, others preferred.

9 Tawasol - deep chested type who is never going to look as razor sharp as others, looks great for his frame.

10 Realign - race fit for the day and keeps catching the eye, likeable.

11 Marchogion - fit and well muscled with an easy going demeanour, like.

12 Andesite - always presents well and looks in good order again.

13 Crestofdistinction - wears red hood but been straightforward in pre-parade, fit.

15 Prince Of India - looks in great order for the day, easy going and likeable type.

16 Leadenhall Street - has got a touch warm but no major concerns.

17 Azure Zain - has got a touch warm but no major concerns.

18 American Style - well muscled, compact sort.