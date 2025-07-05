Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket

Our Trackside Live team bring you updates from the parade ring throughout the Debenhams July Festival.
All times BST
Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap - 3.00
Result
1st PRINCE OF INDIA (7/1)
2nd American Style (10/1)
3rd Zayer (16/1)
4th Marchogion (13/2)
Paddock picks - Realign, Marchogion and Prince Of India best trio.
Parade ring updates
1 Invictus Gold - in good order, walking out well.
2 The Strikin Viking - has got very warm and on toes, has a tendency to be quite buoyant in preliminaries but would be a small concern.
3 Hallasan - really relaxed individual, probably seen him look better in the coat.
4 Zayer - good level of fitness as you’d expect from the yard, easy walker.
5 Hucklesbrook - smaller, compact type. Looks fine.
6 Candy - no major fitness concerns although probably have seen looking sharper.
7 Arabian Sun - not much size to him but in fair order.
8 Columnist - not the fittest in here, others preferred.
9 Tawasol - deep chested type who is never going to look as razor sharp as others, looks great for his frame.
10 Realign - race fit for the day and keeps catching the eye, likeable.
11 Marchogion - fit and well muscled with an easy going demeanour, like.
12 Andesite - always presents well and looks in good order again.
13 Crestofdistinction - wears red hood but been straightforward in pre-parade, fit.
15 Prince Of India - looks in great order for the day, easy going and likeable type.
16 Leadenhall Street - has got a touch warm but no major concerns.
17 Azure Zain - has got a touch warm but no major concerns.
18 American Style - well muscled, compact sort.
July Stakes - 2.25
Result
1st ZAVATERI (18/1)
2nd Do Or Do Not (8/1)
3rd Jel Pepper (11/2)
Paddock pick - Another physically forward O’Brien two-year-old, BRUSSELS stands out as the pick.
Parade ring updates
1 Brussels - seen when winning on debut at the Curragh. Big, imposing physical. Very relaxed.
2 Comical Point - no fitness concerns. Strong in pre-parade but been well behaved. Well balanced.
3 Do Or Do Not - very fit. A little busy and tail swishing but he was the same before the Coventry and it wouldn’t be considered negative paddock behaviour for him.
4 Jel Pepper - been a touch liable to a spook and having a look in the pre-parade but generally easily managed. Fit.
5 Maximized - smaller colt and light framed, but he’s all muscle.
6 Zavateri - really catches the eye as a physical, small but deep chested and fit. Very keen which has meant he’s got quite warm, one for the notebook.
Bahrain Trophy - 1.50
Result
1st SCANDINAVIA (11/8)
2nd Nightime Dancer (11/4)
3rd Hallelujah U (20/1)
Winning connections: Paul Smith, representing Coolmore, said: “He did that very well and he seems to have progressed nicely from Ascot. Ryan was very happy with him.
“He said he is uncomplicated and that he got into a lovely rhythm. We could have some fun with him over those longer distances now.
“He was out wide a long way at Ascot, but he came back good and bounced out of that race well. He really enjoyed the ground so we are looking forward to him.
“I asked Ryan if the cheekpieces helped and he said they didn’t make a lot of difference. He just said he is a lovely uncomplicated horse.
“He was in a very comfortable space and he had just improved from Ascot. The display hasn’t surprised me much as we knew he was a good horse and he just had a tough passage at Ascot.
“I think the English St Leger and Irish St Leger are open to him. Maybe he will be a cup horse next year. We can plot our way to those nice staying races at the end of the year now.”
Paddock pick - Marginal preference for FURTHUR over Scandinavia, not much between the pair.
Parade ring updates
1 Furthur - looks the best we’ve seen him all season, very fit. Big, easy going colt.
2 Hallelujah U - very fit as we’d expect to see from the yard, they tend to present lean. Perhaps lacking the quality of the 1 and 4.
3 Nightime Dancer - small, compact colt. A touch tight and tense through the neck, neighing. Has got warm as a result.
4 Scandinavia - similar presentation to Ascot when liked. Looks in good order. No notable change of behaviour with first time headgear.
5 Titanium Emperor - deep girthed colt, probably not as razor fit as some of these although taking proceedings well.
