The exciting Opera Ballo
The exciting Operal Ballo runs in the Joel Stakes

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Fri September 26, 2025 · 3 min ago

Our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates and selections from day two of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

1.15 - BOYLE Sports British EBF Rosemary Stakes (Listed Race)

Paddock Notes

2 Francophone - big strapping filly, good rib definition, very relaxed

12 Protest - early eye catcher, very fit and defined, wears red hood but very relaxed

7 Elwateen - has been babyish through the season and still stomping here, playing with her front feet. Impressive physical but not improved mentally as expected

5 Bette Davis Eyes - eyes on stalks and still a bit mind blown by the whole experience, toey. Appeals as a physical, but will learn plenty.

4 Troia - sturdily built filly who does tend to hold appeal, others looking leaner in here after a 41 day break

1 Arisaig - strong filly, very relaxed, always tend to appeal in the paddock, fit

11 Orange Sky - second handler added in paddock, little warm and edgy, fit

10 Never Let Go - big, rangy filly, quite athletic, getting a bit excited in paddock but nothing of concern

14 Serving With Style - two handlers and keen, by no means unfit but others catch the eye more on fitness

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

