Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Paddock Notes

2 Francophone - big strapping filly, good rib definition, very relaxed

12 Protest - early eye catcher, very fit and defined, wears red hood but very relaxed

7 Elwateen - has been babyish through the season and still stomping here, playing with her front feet. Impressive physical but not improved mentally as expected

5 Bette Davis Eyes - eyes on stalks and still a bit mind blown by the whole experience, toey. Appeals as a physical, but will learn plenty.

4 Troia - sturdily built filly who does tend to hold appeal, others looking leaner in here after a 41 day break

1 Arisaig - strong filly, very relaxed, always tend to appeal in the paddock, fit

11 Orange Sky - second handler added in paddock, little warm and edgy, fit

10 Never Let Go - big, rangy filly, quite athletic, getting a bit excited in paddock but nothing of concern

14 Serving With Style - two handlers and keen, by no means unfit but others catch the eye more on fitness