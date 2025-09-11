Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket

Our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates and selections from day two of the Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket
All times BST. Please refresh for updates.
1.15 - BOYLE Sports British EBF Rosemary Stakes (Listed Race)
Paddock Notes
2 Francophone - big strapping filly, good rib definition, very relaxed
12 Protest - early eye catcher, very fit and defined, wears red hood but very relaxed
7 Elwateen - has been babyish through the season and still stomping here, playing with her front feet. Impressive physical but not improved mentally as expected
5 Bette Davis Eyes - eyes on stalks and still a bit mind blown by the whole experience, toey. Appeals as a physical, but will learn plenty.
4 Troia - sturdily built filly who does tend to hold appeal, others looking leaner in here after a 41 day break
1 Arisaig - strong filly, very relaxed, always tend to appeal in the paddock, fit
11 Orange Sky - second handler added in paddock, little warm and edgy, fit
10 Never Let Go - big, rangy filly, quite athletic, getting a bit excited in paddock but nothing of concern
14 Serving With Style - two handlers and keen, by no means unfit but others catch the eye more on fitness
