Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor

Our Trackside Live team have been among the winners at Windsor with their parade ring updates from the final day of the Berkshire Winter Million.

Update 13 Kap Boy - very fit, tends to present that way. Verdict Doughmore Bay, Captain Teague and Spike Jones picks.

Parade ring updates Waiting for (13) Kap Boy. 7 Royal Rambler (below also) - keeping back out of the paddock till late. 16 Spike Jones - liked last time when falling and has upheld fitness; likeable. 8 Doughmore Bay - lean, has power and balance, like. 7 Royal Rambler (below also) - getting increasingly warm and sweaty, normal enough paddock behaviour. 3 Lud'or - straightforward and fit, couldn’t put you off. 12 Minella Missile - lengthy gelding, very lean. 5 Nab Wood - good level of definition, little plain through the coat but wouldn’t be a concern. 15 Love Of Neymore - occasionally toey and a little tight, defined. 10 Lord Snootie - still potentially might improve over ribs. 7 Royal Rambler - very lean and defined, especially from the yard. Eye catcher. 6 Green Book - still heavy, not come forward a considerable amount from last run. 2 Captain Teague - oozes quality compared to some of these. Has got a touch warm but no concerns. Fit enough to do himself justice after a long break. 11 Tranquil Sea - smaller gelding, relaxed, fine. 1 Botox Has - seen him look sharper in the past, okay definition but doesn’t stand out. 14 Go To War - big gelding, tends to present well, fine.

Full result 1. HIGHLANDS LEGACY 11/8 favourite

2. Torneo 10/3

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

.

Highlands Legacy (nearside) overhauls Torneo in the nick of time

Verdict Highlands Legacy and Torneo for forecast.

Parade ring updates 8 Torneo - one of the better runners, good shine to coat, fit. 9 Dr T J Eckleburg - lighter and fitter than they usually present from the yard; different type. Okay. 1 Nells Son - alert and positive in the walk, some definition but not the fittest in the field. 3 Sans Bruit - always tends to present well enough, okay fitness, doesn’t jump out. 7 Highlands Legacy - stands out, very tight and muscular. Not much to dislike. 2 Mirabad - deep girthed gelding with a good top line, quiet demeanour, fine.

Full result 1. SALVER 7/5 favourite

2. Doyen Quest 12/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Caoilin Quinn: "He's not the easiest to ride. We had a hood on him because he's quite revvy beforehand but actually in the race he's quite lazy nowadays. I made the decision to go to the front because he wasn't taking me and he wasn't jumping well and all he does is stay, that's his biggest factor. "He's probably a Welsh National horse in time, that's the sort of race that's probably tailor made for him. I think, really, his speed only comes out when the ground is like this, he does have a bit of boot when they quicken but all he does is just grind races out. "I wouldn't call him ungenuine, I'd just call him lazy; hence why we put the cheekpieces on him today and they worked a treat."

Salver (left) gets the better of Doyen Quest

Verdict Wade Out preferred with Doyen Quest to out run odds.

Parade ring updates 1 Salver - red hood. Muscular body but little neck. A little bit nervy, no major concerns. Okay. 2 Wade Out - looks well in himself, has come into the pre-parade with a nice alert walk and a bit of a bounce. Rib fit. 6 Moon Rocket - neat gelding, well put together. Fit and fine. 4 Jeriko Du Reponet - not been inspired by the gelding this year, looks a little lacklustre attitude-wise in the paddock. Probably better fitness than previous runs. 5 Laurens Bay - very fit, high level of definition over the ribs. Tentative in the walk but tends to be that way. 3 Doyen Quest - always been an appealing horse aesthetically and looks as well as ever. Positive in the walk.

Full result 1. SCORPIO RISING 3/1

2. Top Jimmy 5/1

3. Lisbane Park 9/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "Of course it was a legal manoeuvre, I knew Harry [Skelton] was going best and he was just behind James [Bowen] and using James as a target and I wanted to get past him fast and I got past him before he realised I was coming and then he's tried to edge out when I'm already there. Not much I can do about that is there? "It's race riding, I come past him fast and he wasn't able to get out and my horse was best on the day. It was impressive, always thought he was a three miler but he's got quicker as he's had racing; he'll be a lovely chaser next season and he just keeps progressing."

Scorpio Rising and Sean Bowen winning at Windsor

Verdict Fresh Kicks and Kel Du Large appeal as very much ‘today’ horses; fit and physically forward. No negatives on Harry Lowes. Tyson and Top Jimmy tense.

Parade ring updates 8 Maldini Milano - big gelding, nice type. Easy going, very fit, no negatives. 2 Scorpio Rising - red hood but relaxed in the paddock. Big rangy grey, walks well. Alert. 3 Lisbane Park - rangy and unfurnished still. Will keep progressing physically, fine level of definition. 9 Kel Du Large - one of the most appealing in the field. Workmanlike in appearance rather than oozing class, but fit and straightforward. 4 Harry Lowes - lovely stamp, quality type. Very fit, not much to dislike. 1 Top Jimmy - very fit; yard's runners have been presenting that way in recent weeks. Red hood but very busy, needs to settle. 7 Fashion Hunter - big, solid gelding with plenty of chest and girth. Size would suggest he’ll keep improving for runs. 10 Tyson - no fitness questions after a break but a little edgy - lots going on in pre-parade/unsaddling. 6 Fresh Kicks - leaner than they usually present from the yard, has a bit of quality and presence.

Full result 1. GETAWHISKY 13/8 favourite

2. Hornica 11/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "What happened the last day wasn't ideal but she's been schooling fine at home since, we've done plenty with her, and she's pretty talented and hopefully she will get a bit of confidence off the back of that today. She jumped a little bit high but nice mare. "It was a massive day last year, John [Hales] was here, but Protektorat has done what he's done, he's got a great record, he's in good form. He's another year older but you couldn't tell him that, he still thinks he's eight-years-old and has great enthusiasm for it and he's in great form. Just tightened up his palate, a little cauterisation of the palate, he's had it in the past, we've had that done since he last ran at Cheltenham. Hopefully that will help."

Getawhisky on her way to winning at Windsor

Verdict Getawhisky and Hornica best pair here for a hopeful forecast. No negatives.