Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown

Recap the Trackside Live blog on the afternoon Delacroix won a remarkable Coral-Eclipse.
17.15 Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap
Result:
1st Flying Frontier 8/1
2nd Sir Busker 22/1
3rd Ancient Rome 9/2
Parade ring selection:
Parade ring updates:
Max Mayhem - wears red hood, rib definition, fine
Arabian Light - very lean and very fit, behaving well
Best Adventure - easy relaxed walker, covers the ground well, fine
Sir Busker - presenting like he usually does, always looks roundy
Sean - can get warm and has a touch, probably more relaxed than I’ve seen him recently
See Hector - going to post early, looks in okay condition
Ancient Rome - seen him look better, fair level of fitness but lost a bit of shine to coat
16.45 Coral 'Pipped-At-The-Post' And Win Handicap
Result
1st Yabher 9/4 fav
2nd Jupiter Ammon 5/2
3rd Keble Spirit 7/1
Parade ring selection
Jupiter Ammon best, also like Yabher.
Parade ring updates
Antelope - rangy and tends to catch the eye from a fitness perspective, fine
Keble Spirit - two handlers, has a bit of something about him, perhaps will sharpen up a little
Yabher - good level of fitness, compact and muscley, like
Dissident - light framed, probably doesn’t exude the quality you sometimes see from a Juddmonte but likeable enough
Troy Story - very fit, good rib definition
Northwest Passage - barrely type, can be hard to judge with greys sometimes but others appeal more from a fitness perspective
Jupiter Ammon - immediately catches the eye, in great order and coat is shining
Patrol - well muscled over quarters, fine
16.12 Coral Celebrating 50 Year Eclipse Sponsorship Handicap
Result:
1st Mudbir 9/2
2nd Defence Minister 6/1
3rd The Fingal Raven 33/1
Parade ring selection:
Dance In The Storm is in excellent order but siding marginally with Mudbir - a little green and inexperienced still, but looks a bit of quality in a handicap.
15.35 Coral-Eclipse
Result:
1st Delacroix 3/1
2nd Ombudsman 6/4 fav
Parade ring selection:
Tricky race to call as quality is high - as it should be - but Camille Pissarro the marginal pick over Sosie. Ombudsman has got warm, which isn’t behaviour we saw at Ascot or Sandown.
Parade ring updates:
Delacroix - more of a stocky build than stablemate but still muscular and well defined, having a little play about on occasion; but no concerns
Ombudsman - has become very warm, sweating between back legs, did not display same behaviour at Ascot (when far hotter), no fitness concerns
Sosie - a really muscular compact type, bulky colt, all power, two handlers but been very straightforward
Camille Pissarro - lean and athletic colt, plenty of leg. Hardened up since last seen at Longchamp. Very relaxed demeanour, probably one of the most easygoing colts in the three-year-old ranks at this level.
Hotazhell - compact colt, closely put together. Looked like he would sharpen up for the Curragh run and he definitely looks fitter.
Ruling Court - straight to post
15.00 Coral Distaff
Winning jockey reaction:
Colin Keane: "She seems to be a filly going in the right direction. She is very uncomplicated and you can put her where you want. Ideally we would have liked something to aim at, but when nothing was going forwards, and we had the draw we had, there was no point taking her back.
“She relaxes in front and she was tough when I needed her. I’m still getting the hang of the place, but for a stiff track it is hard to come from too far back of it. When the ground is like that being on the pace helps, and being on a nice filly is a bigger help.
“I think she can (make an impact at Group race level). She seems like a filly that is progressing from run-to-run so I don’t see any reason why she can’t keep going in that direction. I think a mile is a good fit for a moment, but maybe in time you could see her going up in trip.”
Result:
1st Blue Bolt 2/1 fav
2nd Cajole 10/3
Parade ring selection:
Suite Francaise favoured
Parade ring updates:
Blue Bolt - big framed filly, very fit for her frame, looks in good order. Wears red hood but has been very straightforward
Cajole - never jumps out as an overly fit physical, that kind of type, good presentation for her
Tundra Rose - a little but on her toes with the weather turning poor, very fit and lean behind
Miss Tonnerre - quite a short coupled filly, always caught the eye as a two year old, in fair order
Victory Queen - caught the eye on both her starts so far and surprised to see how much she’s filled out physically after the short break. Not unfit but might be seen to best effect next time.
Supermodel - low to the ground, free, easy walking filly
Suite Francaise - sometimes a little hard to judge Johnston runners as always impeccably turned out, but this fully catches the eye - lengthy and athletic
14.25 Coral Challenge
Winning trainer reaction:
Richard Hannon: "I rang Julie Wood at about 7am as I said this horse is drawn well today (in stall two) so shall we do something different as I’m sick of seeing him unlucky looking like he has all the ability in the world, but today he looked like he was never going to get beaten. Jack (son) said to me, a furlong from home, is Sean okay as he looks like he is injured as he is not trying.
“Today everything went to plan and he travelled around in front and that might ignite his enthusiasm. He never used to settle, but he is settling much better this year. He seems to be more of a man and that he realises he has to save a bit for late on. Last year he was very keen and we had to get him in behind horses to show him a brick wall so he had to settle.
“This year he has settled much better so that is why we thought we would let him roll and if he is in front, as that is what he does at home, we would let him do it here."
Result:
1st Classic 6/1
2nd Arisaig 18/1
3rd Greek Order 3/1 fav
Parade ring selection:
Classic Encounter and Mirsky best pair
Parade ring updates:
Principality - wears red hood and has got a little keen as proceedings go on, one of first out to track
Classic Encounter - two handlers and nicely keen; not a great walker but appeals from a fitness perspective
Treasure Time - coat condition is good, will sharpen up for the run
Hi Royal - leggy type, athletic walk, a little warm but wears red hood and can do that
Two Tempting - in fair order for him, others stand out more from a fitnsss perspective
Tribal Rhythm - very lean behind, almost light, walking out well
Greek Order - caught the eye at Ascot and looks fair again, wouldn’t put you off.
Galeron - better in the coat than last time sighted, in good order
Arisaig - always tends to present well, very relaxed, no issues
Tarkhan - the yard’s runners have been standing out with high fitness lately, another one that fits that trend.
Mirsky - been standing out in recent runs and does so again, well muscled, very lean
Classic - wears red hood but tends to be relaxed and he is again. In good order.
13.50 Coral Charge
Winning trainer reaction:
Jonathan Portman: "It is fantastic. For any sprinter everything needs to go just right on the day. I don’t think he likes Haydock Park and at Royal Ascot I think we got into top gear too soon and we were a bit wide and it just didn’t work for us.
“We made a conscious decision today just to hang on to him a bit and come through them, which is very risky at Sandown Park as you often don’t get that run and you get a bit of traffic.
“Rob found that gap, and he did it to perfection, but he knows the horse well and he loves the horse as much as I do.
“We didn’t enter him in the King George Stakes at Goodwood as I thought five furlongs for him in that grade was a bit sharp for him. I’m not sure where we will go now to be honest.”
Result:
1st Rumstar 11/2
2nd She's Quality 5/1
3rd Shagraan 11/1
Parade ring selection:
Kerdos is the clear pick; professional, fit and generally in excellent order. Taken by Saratoga Special as a lively outsider, lovely, easy walking filly with very relaxed demeanour.
Parade ring updates:
Ardestia - caught the eye at Ascot and upheld fitness, not jumping out in the same way in this field
Kerdos - stands out considerably in this field, all muscle and quality, taking proceedings well
Shagraan - on his toes which he’s liable to do, not behaviour that’s out of character, fit
West Acre - two handlers, well muscled and tight, more relaxed than Ascot
Saratoga Special - lovely attitude, really relaxed especially for a sprinting filly, lean and likeable
Queen All Star - finer filly than some of these, having a look around and still inexperienced. Has a touch of quality about her. Second handler added to keep her mind on the job.
Change Sings - wears red hood but been straightforward and relaxed in pre-parade. In good order.
She's Quality - a little warm and keen with cheekpieces back on, but nothing that would be considered negative. No fitness concerns.
Rumstar - Strong colt, well muscled, coat particularly notable (positive) amongst runners in pre-parade
Balmoral Lady - a little agitated in pre-parade, playing with her head, nothing of major concern but would be nice to see her settle
Manaccan - strong, deep chested horse, powerful, likeable
