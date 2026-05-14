Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Dante Festival at York

The Trackside Live team have been bringing you their paddock views from the Dante Festival at York. Recap Thursday's card, plus results and replays.

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Full result 1. ARC OLE OLE 10/3

2. Stoneacre Donny 8/1

3. Baltic Fleet 15/2

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Winning reaction James Doyle: "Dylan, he knows his horses inside out, and he was very positive about this fellow; he said 'he's a horse I really like and hopefully he can keep progressing'. "Couldn't have worked out any better, low draw, little bit messy but we didn't go much of a gallop. I was well enough placed down the inside and he travelled through the race quite nicely. I just waited a bit on him, I didn't want to be there two out on an inexperienced horse so I just waited a touch, one did come at me but I loved the way he responded and he's hit the line nicely. "He obviously stays very well and he got that trip and he's going to get further. It's going to be interesting what path the guys want to do, I'm sure they'll have a plan as Dylan always does and hopefully their party won't stop there."

Verdict Hard To Believe and Charles Darnay best pair.

Parade ring updates 9 Knightsail - very tense and tight, needs to settle. 7 Stoneacre Donny - will come forward a touch again. 1 Baltic Fleet - has got very warm, two handlers and fairly level headed but fussing. 12 Heroics - good muscle definition behind. 15 Howsham - fit and well, little keen. 4 Parisian Scholar- walks well and straightforward, fit. 16 Tommo's Ginjaninja - solid muscular sort, fine fitness. 8 Charles Darnay - has a bit of quality, two handlers and getting a touch warm but well managed, fair fitness. 5 Sudbury Hill - very toey and keen, needs to settle. 14 Wicksey - will tighten up over the ribs for the run. 11 Cotton Bud - very light framed, not overly big, okay fitness. 10 Arc Ole Ole - on toes; has presence about him, should improve again for whatever he does today. 13 Dryburgh - fit but fussy; on toes and tense. 3 Hard To Believe - good definition behind after a small break. 2 Northern Brave - will come forward for the run. 6 Pendella - narrow frame, very fit.

Full result 1. DICKENSIAN 12/1

2. Simplify 11/2

3. Aspect Island evens favourite

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Winning reaction Shane Gray: "It wasn't really ideal, just as they opened he went to jump a bit quicker than he should have done and put me on the back foot but they went fast and probably fell in our lap. "He's definitely improved. I was a bit concerned with the ground being a bit loose for him but he's after getting stronger and he's pretty quick. He is settling better as you've seen today, obviously he was a bit fresh as well today. Who knows? As the year goes on he might get six."

Verdict Black Star Boy and Revival Power best pair.

Parade ring updates 7 Revival Power - waiting in stable in pre-parade which is how they manage her. Has grown up plenty mentally; much calmer than last year. Very lean for reappearance. 4 Dickensian - stocky sprinter, looks well enough, might improve a touch but fairly ready. 1 Aspect Island - definitely fit and has improved from Newmarket but think he’ll still keep stepping forward. 6 Manatee Mehmas - caught eye on entry in the paddock, muscular and powerful, alert and intelligent on demeanour. 8 Palmeira - always a tiny filly and hasn’t grown considerable at three; will improve slightly again. 10 Temple Of Athena - muscle definition behind, solid, plain compared to others. 5 Exclamation - very lean, race fitness shows, leggy colt. 2 Black Star Boy - has size and good looking model, fair level of rib definition, likeable. 9 Simplify - athletic sort, walks well, no fitness questions, little behind in the coat (so was Dante winner). 3 Boston Dan - sprinting type, small and compact, little plain against some of these.

Full result and report 1. ITEM 11/2

2. Action 4/1

3. Christmas Day 11/4 favourite

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Winning reaction Colin Keane: "I thought we were going along nice and evenly but he was still a little bit in my hands; I suppose it was his first run of the season, he's entitled to be a bit fresh, been off the track a while. As the race went on he relaxed, got into a nice rhythm and then when we went up the middle he was pretty happy after that. "I thought I got to Wayne well, thought I was going to go away, got there and he seemed to prick his ears and run around a small bit. This is only his third start so he's entitled to do that and I couldn't see why he won't go further." Q: "Do you think he's streetwise enough for the Derby?" "That's a hard question to answer, I don't think you really know until you go there but he jumps, he travels, he's a well balanced horse so hopefully."

Item, ridden by Colin Keane, wins the Dante at York

Verdict Between Christmas Day and Morshdi, veering on the edge of Morshdi here - he’s got a bit of presence about him.

Parade ring updates 3 Christmas Day - classic Camelot middle distance physical, has size and scope. Will tighten up over ribs for whatever he does today. 2 Al Zanati - plainer of the two Godolphins, marginally. Muscular, fit. 6 King's Trail - similar to Newmarket, no improvement. Fine. 4 Guildmaster - well balanced colt, has come forward from Newmarket. More relaxed than stablemate. 1 Action - no major change from Sandown, hasn’t improved. Others appeal more. 5 Item - rangy and athletic; very fit after a long break, still will improve in the coat. Red hood but very straightforward. Good mover. 8 Wise Prince - fussed at Sandown, doing the same here. Getting strong at times, okay physical but doesn’t stand out against these. 7 Morshdi - needed the run at Newmarket and has come forward. Compact and whizzy - bit of a pocket rocket.

Full result and report 1. SEE THE FIRE 5/6 favourite

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "It was so tactical, we went really, really steady. She held her head up but she didn't really fight me, she kept breathing, and then it was a mad dash quite early in the straight. Often you don't want to be the first one to commit but she showed an incredible kick and she got through the line really well. "She really is outstanding at this course. Her dam beat Golden Horn in the Juddmonte International and she's by Sea The Stars who won the Juddmonte International as well so she's bred for York. "I think so [that this is her year to win a Group 1], that sort of performance makes her elite."

See The Fire (centre) wins the Middleton

Verdict See The Fire clear best.

Parade ring updates 1 Fallen Angel - will come forward for the run. Maturing as a physical but will tighten up. 4 Red Letter - small and fit, little fussy and keen but not overly worrying - has been seen doing similar before. 2 Diamond Rain - impressive physical, big stamp of a mare, will tighten up over the ribs a touch for this. 5 See The Fire - looked to need the run when winning narrowly at Nottingham; considerably improved, rib fit, hard to fault.

Full result and review 1. MAYBE NOT 18/1

2. Cerulean Bay 6/1

3. Shout 7/2 joint-favourite

4. Point Lynas 8/1

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Winning reaction Saffie Osborne: "Really nice ride to pick up, I've been very lucky that I can do light weights and Tony Hind has been amazing at making sure I get on the right ones and it's been a great few weeks and it's nice to ride a winner for another new trainer. "I really only had one option from 19; it's her first start of the year and we didn't want to have to gun her out of the stalls to get a pitch and risk getting stuck wide so just gave her a pretty sympathetic ride through the first half. I was surprised at how well I was travelling into the straight and I was able to pick the majority of them off still on the bridle and she's done it really nicely. "I'll leave that [plans] to Ralph and his team but she's a filly that won over seven last year and she saw out the mile well there, even though they did go pretty fast and I've ridden her pretty cold, you'd imagine - she's a lovely, big filly - she might stay further in time."

Maybe Not edges ahead of Cerulean Bay at York

Delay to racing due 'to a nasty incident involving Galeron' who has been sedated while veterinarians attempt to extricate his head from between some railings. Galeron is up and walking away. Jack Callan: "It was a freak accident, he got agitated and flipped over, but we're both okay. He's up and he's walked away." Verdict Sea Force, Point Of Contact and Thunder Roar best three.

Parade ring updates 15 Old Cock - will come on for the run. 6 Shout - okay and well. 3 Cerulean Bay - will keep improving for the run. 19 Eldrickjones - fit and well. 18 Maybe Not - looks well enough after a break. 7 Thunder Roar - another eyecatcher, plenty of definition. 10 Croupier (below also) - fit and well, narrow frame. 16 Walsingham - big strong type, okay, no better. 2 Diego Ventura - has a bit of quality compared to some, compact and together. 17 Point Of Contact - fit enough after a break. 9 Mirsky - fit and well, plenty of definition. 4 Vafortino - will tighten up for the run. 8 First Principle - fit and well. 10 Croupier - tense and toey; needs to settle. 13 Theoryofeverything - will improve for a run. 11 Sea Force - a little tense but very fit, catches the eye. 5 Godwinson - will come on for the run. 12 Galeron - still needs the run.

Full result and review 1. JAKAJARO 14/1

2. Heavenly Heather 14/1

3. Corolla Point 4/1 favourite

4. Lethal Nymph 80/1

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Winning reaction Jamie Spencer: "I had a feeling it was going to be a good day today, I got mistaken for Jannik Sinner on the padel court this morning so things could only go down, or up, from there! "He's got loads of speed, broke alertly, loved the ground once he got hold of it after a furlong or so - you'll see he changed his legs a bit early but once he got hold of the ground he was off; you can see he was going further away from them from the three pole. It's a good performance. "I think he got jarred up in Dubai last winter, he was never really moving brilliantly all last season. This year he's come back and moving great and he's fresh and well; he went up a few pounds for the last day and I'm sure he's going to go up a bit for today but hopefully he'll be a stakes horse."

Jakajaro wins the sprint handicap at York

Verdict Arklow Lad, I'm Next, Corolla Point best trio.

Parade ring updates 5 Luna A Inbhir Nis (below also) - on toes, well managed. 10 Air Force One - late to paddock, no fitness questions. 11 Sturlasson - fit and well. 4 Against The Wind - needs the run. 16 Brazen Bolt - well muscled and tight. 13 Toca Madera - big solid type, looks well. 12 Bergerac - needs the run. 1 Hammer The Hammer - fairly tuned for return, might come on a touch but wouldn't be a concern. 9 Ziggy's Triton - keen to get on with the job, fit. 14 Eternal Sunshine - bit fussy, okay fitness. 5 Luna A Inbhir Nis - very toey, two handlers, needs the run. 7 Corolla Point - small and narrow, fit for frame. 17 I'm Next - looks tuned for the day; likeable. 20 Lethal Nymph - well muscled, fit and well. 22 Sports Coach - race fitness shows; big, solid horse. 8 Heavenly Heather - two handlers and has got very warm; would be a concern. 6 Stormy Impact - has got warm but presenting calm; fit after a long break. 2 Jakajaro - wasn’t convinced on fitness at Newmarket when won; similar applies here, others appeal more. 19 Blinky - fussing and still needs the run. 15 Arklow Lad - has quality, shine through the coat, rib fit.

Full result and review 1. PERSIAN SPRING 7/2 joint-favourite

2. Ranting Duke 50/1

3. Clash Of Hearts 16/1

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Winning reaction Jamie Spencer: "He had experience; obviously the draw was a little bit tricky, was always trying to edge over towards the far rail on yesterday's results but sometimes what you want and what you get aren't aligned. He was able to get across without having to do too much. "He's a fast horse, I'd say six is as far as he's going to want. I don't think going back to five will be a problem either, he's got a lot of speed and he'll probably be a strong stayer at a stiff five like Ascot but we'll see what Richard and his team want to do [with regards to Royal Ascot options]. It's good for Fitri and Jim. "It's loose on top, probably bad draw in the next one, 18, makes it a bit more difficult."

Persian Spring (far right) wins at York on Thursday

Update 7 Rlasthope - late in, very lean, tense. Verdict The Ginger Kid, Persian Spring, Ranting Duke best trio.