Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes report, reaction and free video replay: See The Fire wins again

See The Fire justified odds-on favouritism to complete back-to-back runnings of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained mare was a striking 12-length winner of the same 10-furlong Group 2 on the Knavesmire last spring and while she couldn't quite repeat those heroics, the classy See The Fire (5/6 fav) travelled strongly under Oisin Murphy en route to a three-quarter-length defeat of Red Letter. Multiple Group 1 winner Fallen Angel took the four-runner field along but See The Fire had her in her sights from the outset and although Charlie Appleby's Diamond Rain briefly threatened towards the far side of the course, it was Irish hope Red Letter who threw down the strongest challenge in the final couple of furlongs. In the end See The Fire had more than enough in the tank to hold her closest pursuer at bay, Murphy not having to apply maximum pressure as the five-year-old approached the winning line to become the first every back-to-back winner of the Middleton.

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