Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes report and reaction: Unbeaten Item lands the Dante

Andrew Balding's unbeaten Frankel colt Item took his career record to three from three in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

A winner of a Kempton maiden and Bath novice at two, he was having his first run for 226 days but he showed no signs of rustiness as he wore down long-time leader Action. Aidan O'Brien's horse, ridden by Wayne Lordan, took them along at a good clip and had the field stretched out across the Knavesmire, but Item travelled well into his slipstream and picked him up in the final furlong. The 11/2 shot was a comfortable two-and-three-quarter length winner at the line, with Action (4/1) a length-and-three-quarters away from 11/4 stablemate Christmas Day. Balding's wife and representative Anna Lisa said: "It was brilliant. We didn't know, we hoped and he'd done some great bits of work. The dream continues. "Andrew has always said he wants to win the Derby." Juddmonte's Racing Manager Barry Mahon added: "He's not flash at home, he does his work nicely, but we came in here a little bit unsure. We'll have to see what the right trip is for him. "We've won a trial so let's hope that's where we are going. The Epsom Derby is one of the best races in the world, we want to be there and let's hope we are."

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Winning jockey Colin Keane is hopeful Item will get the Derby trip saying: "I thought we were going along nice and evenly, first run of the season he was entitled to be a bit fresh. "I thought I got to Wayne well, he pricked his ears and ran about a bit. I think he'll go a bit further. He jumps, he travels, he's a well-balanced horse."

Andrew Balding: Could he win his first Derby?