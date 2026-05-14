Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes report and reaction: Unbeaten Item lands the Dante

Andrew Balding's unbeaten Frankel colt Item took his career record to three from three in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.
A winner of a Kempton maiden and Bath novice at two, he was having his first run for 226 days but he showed no signs of rustiness as he wore down long-time leader Action.
Aidan O'Brien's horse, ridden by Wayne Lordan, took them along at a good clip and had the field stretched out across the Knavesmire, but Item travelled well into his slipstream and picked him up in the final furlong.
The 11/2 shot was a comfortable two-and-three-quarter length winner at the line, with Action (4/1) a length-and-three-quarters away from 11/4 stablemate Christmas Day.
Balding's wife and representative Anna Lisa said: "It was brilliant. We didn't know, we hoped and he'd done some great bits of work. The dream continues.
"Andrew has always said he wants to win the Derby."
Juddmonte's Racing Manager Barry Mahon added: "He's not flash at home, he does his work nicely, but we came in here a little bit unsure. We'll have to see what the right trip is for him.
"We've won a trial so let's hope that's where we are going. The Epsom Derby is one of the best races in the world, we want to be there and let's hope we are."
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Winning jockey Colin Keane is hopeful Item will get the Derby trip saying: "I thought we were going along nice and evenly, first run of the season he was entitled to be a bit fresh.
"I thought I got to Wayne well, he pricked his ears and ran about a bit. I think he'll go a bit further. He jumps, he travels, he's a well-balanced horse."
Analysis: Britain has another contender, but...
It's 55 years since the late Ian Balding won the Derby with Mill Reef and his son Andrew has now unearthed a contender to follow in his footsteps after ITEM won the Dante, the final big trial for the Epsom Classic.
One of Andrew's first big-race successes came at Epsom when Casual Look won the 2003 Oaks but he is yet to win the Derby, although he has finished second with two at massive prices thanks to Khalifa Sat at 50/1 in 2020 and Hoo Ya Mal at 150/1 in 2022.
Now he has found a serious contender, the son of Frankel three from three and readily dispatching two Aidan O'Brien-trained colts in Action and Christmas Day, the latter having won the Ballysax first time out this term.
That offers a line to more of the Irish contingent including Pierre Bonnard and James J Braddock, while the Derby picture is not all about Ireland with William Haggas' Maltese Cross another trial winner to go along with the Dante hero.
It's refreshing, then, that the Derby isn't all about O'Brien, and it's good to see the Juddmonte silks set to be carried around Epsom with the owners aiming for their first win in the race since Workforce in 2010.
Item looks classy enough on this evidence with the promise of more to come, but there is a stamina query.
His dam was a pure miler and he's related to milers, but Frankel is a strong stamina influence and that gives him hope.
For O'Brien, this result perhaps put the spotlight on his Chester winners.
Benvenuto Cellini looks the number one now, unless the vanquished Dante horses make connections think twice about sending Constitution River to the Prix du Jockey Club. Could he now be pointed towards Epsom?
Either way, the Ballydoyle team will be strong. Action responded well to front-running tactics and he could lay down a bold bid if he's bowling along up front around Tattenham Corner, while O'Brien retains all of the faith in the world in Pierre Bonnard.
But it's not all about Ballydoyle now. Item is a player. A very big player - if he stays. (Ben Linfoot)
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