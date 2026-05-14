York Thursday review, reports and free video replays

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from York on Thursday.

Osborne the Hambleton hero Saffie Osborne claimed her second last-to-first York success in as many days aboard the Ralph Beckett-trained Maybe Not in Thursday's Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap, following up Wednesday's win aboard Startled. Eventual runner-up Cerulean Bay (6/1) looked to have just about done enough to claim the prize in a tight finish to the valuable seven-furlong contest but Osborne had other ideas on 18/1 shot Maybe Not who burst between rivals late on to complete a remarkable victory having been right at the back of the field on turning into the home straight. The lightly-raced filly Maybe Not picked off rivals one by one and only took the lead with a couple of hundreds yards to go, eventually getting up to score by a neck with a length and a quarter further back to 7/2 joint-favourite Shout in third. Course regulars Point Lynas (8/1) and Theoryofeverything (28/1) were fourth of fifth respectively.

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Osborne said on ITV Racing: "She's a really nice ride to pick up, I've been very lucky that I can do light weights and Tony Hind (agent) has been amazing at making sure I get on the right ones and it's been a great few weeks and it's nice to ride a winner for another new trainer. "I really only had one option from 19; it's her first start of the year and we didn't want to have to gun her out of the stalls to get a pitch and risk getting stuck wide so just gave her a pretty sympathetic ride through the first half. I was surprised at how well I was travelling into the straight and I was able to pick the majority of them off still on the bridle and she's done it really nicely. "I'll leave that [plans] to Ralph and his team but she's a filly that won over seven last year and she saw out the mile well there, even though they did go pretty fast and I've ridden her pretty cold, you'd imagine - she's a lovely, big filly - she might stay further in time." Beckett said: "They were going mightily quick around the bend and it was a long way home on that ground. She's tough and I always thought she'd do better from three to four and we're in luck. "She'll probably go to the Kensington Palace at Royal Ascot next and we'll try and get some nice black type."

Spring comes to life in opener The Richard Hannon-trained Persian Spring opened his account at the second time of asking in the Sky Bet EBFstallions.com Novice Stakes, the opening race on Dante day at York. Fifth first time out at Newmarket's Guineas meeting earlier in the month, the well-backed 7/2 joint-favourite showed the benefit of that run to get the better of 50/1 outsider Ranting Duke by a length. Clash Of Hearts (16/1) was third with Rlasthope fourth at 9/1. Hannon had also been among the winners on the Knavesmire on Wednesday courtesy of another juvenile in Cut A Dash. Winning rider Jamie Spencer said: "He had experience; obviously the draw was a little bit tricky, was always trying to edge over towards the far rail on yesterday's results but sometimes what you want and what you get aren't aligned. He was able to get across without having to do too much. "He's a fast horse, I'd say six is as far as he's going to want. I don't think going back to five will be a problem either, he's got a lot of speed and he'll probably be a strong stayer at a stiff five like Ascot but we'll see what Richard and his team want to do [with regards to Royal Ascot options]. It's good for Fitri and Jim. "It's loose on top, probably bad draw in the next one, 18, makes it a bit more difficult."

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Jack be nimble, Jack be quick Jackajaro defied stall 18 to win the Lindum York Handicap and complete a double on the day for Jamie Spencer and owners Jim and Fitri Hay. The 14/1 shot, raised 5lb in the weights for a recent success at Newmarket, showed tremendous speed from the starting gate and Spencer kept the foot to the pedal, pulling well clear of the chasers towards the stands' side and ending up beating a bunch of horses who fought out the places towards the far side. Heavenly Heather led them home, finishing second at 14/1, with Corolla Point (4/1 joint-favourite), Lethal Nymph (80/1) and Arklow Lad (12/1) completing the first five home.

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