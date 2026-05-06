Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Boodles May Festival at Chester

The Trackside Live team are back to mark your card from the Boodles May Festival at Chester. Recap their comments for day one, plus results, reaction and replays.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

Full result 1. DANCE IN THE STORM 5/2 favourite

2. Sujet 7/1

3. Pietro 9/2

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Winning reaction Anne-Lisa Balding: "It's great that she's got that done. I think she's done it the hard way, drawn 11, keen, out on the wing - well done Oisin, I think that was a great ride. It didn't make very good watching as a race but he's got it won and that's the important thing. "We've always liked her, she's done some lovely bits of work. She's very well bred and Jeff's always been a big supporter of hers and we're delighted. She had a spin round the track this morning, she was quite fresh this morning, so delighted."

Verdict Looks very open. Couldn't put you off Dance In The Storm if you like her, but both Crimson Spirit and Huscal make some appeal at bigger prices.

Parade ring updates 4 Goldmoyne - last in, another that's very fit, went straight in and out the paddock. Second handler added to the 7 (Miami Matrix, below also), behaviour increasingly concerning. 11 Huscal - in, that's very fit, having to be encouraged round the paddock a bit, though. 5 Crimson Spirit - fit, nice type, one of the better ones. 7 Miami Matrix - has got very warm, that's off-putting. 9 A War Eagle - a little on toes, but very fit after being seen out in the last week. 14 Pietro - fine, fit after short break. 13 Silky Wilkie - good coat, fit. 12 Rare Change - fit, fine, no issues. 10 Bell Shot - still looks like another run will sharpen him up a bit. 3 Spangled Mac - very fit, coat could be a bit better. 6 Sujet - a stockier type, fit. 8 Arctic Thunder - fit, no issues there. Likewise the 1 (Dance In The Storm), plenty of definition at the back, strong, looks well in skin. 2 Midnight Strike - fine after absence, some rib on show.

Full result 1. TORNADO TOWER 13/8

2. El Nay 15/2

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Winning reaction James Doyle: "Pleased with his debut, I didn't ride him but Tyler Heard rode him and gave him a lovely introduction. I actually spoke with him last week and he was very happy with what he showed him that day, got a bit of a bump a fair way from home but it really made a man of him and he hit the line good. "The options were to go a mile and a half or a mile and a quarter here but he showed enough in his last bit of work to go a mile and a quarter. I think we'll end up at a mile and a half but we felt it was the right thing to do to teach him. It was good, he wasn't all that well away, he was a bit learning on the job early; once we got down over the road I was keen for it not to be a walk and a dash. "Related to Sweet William and Hurricane Lane, he's got big boots to fill but the fact he's shown that little bit of zip will stand him in good stead hopefully. I was always comfortable, he responded well, once he got left in front he had a small look but when I gave him a tap he focused up well."

Tornado Tower opens his account under James Doyle

Verdict Nothing much here jumps out. Arabian Desert the best model and gets the vote on that, for all he's got warm late. I don't actually mind Outback Legend at a huge price here, doesn't look out of place in the paddock

Parade ring updates 2 Arabian Desert (below also) - now getting himself quite warm and isn't striding out properly. 3 El Nay - quite close-coupled, not much to him, fit but doesn't really fill the eye. 5 Outback Legend - has got warm between the back legs, but is perfectly relaxed at present. More racey than a few of these, is pretty fit, and isn't outclassed. 6 Sottsfield - an absolute giant of a horse, teeth grinding, pulling and generally very green behaviour at present. Needs this experience. 7 Tornado Tower - fine, still looks like there's some filling out to do, fit but of the pair seen, the 2 (Arabian Desert) is the better physical model. 2 Arabian Desert - first in the pre-parade. Strong, well-built, relaxed and walks well. Fit after recent run.

Full result 1. CHERRY BAKER 25/1

2. Ruby's Angel 5/1

3. Tricky Tel 16/1

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Winning reaction Cieren Fallon: "She's a filly we've always held in quite high regard. Got it all wrong at Newmarket, I know she was a big price but I felt she should have run better, didn't have any cover, ran keen and faded away late on. "I was always keen to take my time today, she got outpaced and unbalanced by the track but she came home strong. It was all about getting the right splits and I was quite lucky today that the splits came."

Cherry Baker is on top at Chester

Update 9 Arduis Invicta - in late, on toes, keen, just okay. Verdict Tricky this, as a few that look well are not endorsing themselves in the parade ring with their behaviour, Evie Ross and Tricky Tel heading that list. Star Material hasn't batted an eye and gets the vote over the Alaminos.

Parade ring updates 13 Tricky Tel (below also) - getting progressively keener. 1 Temple Of Athena (below also) - sweating quite profusely now. It's catching, 13 Tricky Tel (below also) the latest to have a second handler added as he gets keen. 14 Evie Ross (below also) - now two handlers as she gets on toes a bit. 12 Cherry Baker - fine, fit enough. 1 Temple Of Athena (below also) - another starting to get a bit keen. 4 Go Vince Go - has got warm and is very on his toes, needs to settle. 8 Angel Love - fine, loose-rugged, fit enough to run her race. 6 Alaminos - very fit, attractive. Makes appeal. 1 Temple Of Athena - looks like the run is still required, just okay. 14 Evie Ross - another to make appeal, has size for a filly, fit and does not look out of place at all. 13 Tricky Tel - strong sort, and looks fit for this; all positive. 5 Watcha Snoop - okay, but will come on for this, and coat could be improved. 7 Star Material - fit and well, no issues there. 11 Ruby's Angel - very fit for reappearance, looks well. 3 Do Bronxs - fine, some ribcage on show, will come on for this.

Full result and report 1. BENVENUTO CELLINI 2/9 favourite

2. Proposition 14/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "He's obviously a high class horse, he's carried a penalty there. "We're just trying to learn about these horses still. The other horse set a nice tempo but the other horses were taking me back which wasn't ideal. "He showed real good pace to run them down. He will improve for that run, he got a little tired inside the last furlong."

Benvenuto Cellini is clear in the Chester Vase

Verdict Benvenuto Cellini picks himself here, looks a cut above. Can see Mr Colonel outrunning big odds, maybe the value forecast mixer.

Parade ring updates 5 Proposition - very compact compared to the rest, just okay overall, fit. Awaiting the 5 (Proposition). 3 Mr Colonel - a well-made, quite thickset sort, has some length with it, likeable. 2 Del Maro - a slightly stockier model, fit and well but somewhat dwarfed by Benvenuto Cellini walking in front of him. 4 Mr Vettori - looks almost small by comparison, and isn't. Fit, more racey than Benvenuto Cellini, is fine and looks well overall. 1 Benvenuto Cellini - immediately jumps out at you as they parade. Strong, galloping type, very strong over hind quarters, well-muscled up. Imposing and impressive.

Full result and race report 1. AMELIA EARHART 13/8

2. I'm The One 6/5 favourite

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "Very happy with her. She's a fine big filly by Camelot, obviously the family we know well. She was well suited by the step up in trip, handled the ground, handled the track, done everything right and she'll be a nice filly for the rest of the year. That will do her good today, she'll have learned plenty and enjoyed herself."

Amelia Earhart draws clear in the Cheshire Oaks

Verdict I love A La Prochaine but think the class of Amelia Earhart might just get her there today. Both attractive for differing reasons.

Parade ring updates 5 Winged One - last. Looks well, pretty straight. Strong, galloping type, she will just come on a touch for this but makes some appeal all the same. 4 I'm The One - out next. Physically not as imposing as some, she's fit and well but she could do with striding out better. 2 A La Prochaine - gorgeous model, looks in good shape. Perhaps a racier type than the 3 (Amelia Earhart), she's come forward plenty from last year. Fills the eye; like. 3 Amelia Earhart - a better model. Strong, has filled out well over hind quarters, looks a proper galloping type now. Not rib-fit yet but you'd struggle to call her unfit, for sure. Impressive. 1 Sugar Island - first in. Quite tall, leggy sort, has grown but will come on touch for this.

Full result 1. SUPIDO 15/2

2. Snow Master 6/4 favourite

3. Lir Speciale 18/1

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Winning reaction Billy Loughnane: "He had a great draw which is always helpful round here. He had a good run at Ascot and a good run at this meeting last year and nice to see him get it all together today. It's good, quick side of good ground, I wouldn't call it good to firm yet." Ian Williams: "He was a little disappointing last year, he was very highly tried, and he fell down to the handicap mark which he is today and a lot of professionals were saying he's got a great mark but the horses have just struggled with their first run of the season so we were a little bit anxious about that. "He got a lovely position, he sat and he found a lovely turn of foot inside the last furlong so really nice job and I hope he'll go forwards from here. We've had some quite fast ground to deal with in the spring, we just haven't got a lot of our major horses as fit as I would like them at this stage of the game."

Supido hits the line in front at Chester

Verdict Like City House best. Snow Master a fair model but doesn't jump out at me. Nothing wrong with Bellarchi, that looks well too.

Parade ring updates 6 Divine Libra - last in and not hard to see why, quite tense, if fit. 2 Snow Master (below also) - just getting a touch warm, nothing concerning yet. 10 Bellarchi - in now, fit and relaxed, no issues. Another look at the 12 (Percy's Lad, below also) says he will come on again for this. 7 The Angel King - a bit tentative in the walk, just fine. 9 Solar Aclaim - a good model and looks pretty straight for reappearance too. 12 Percy's Lad - has improved from Newmarket, fitter today. 8 God Of War - nice type but still looks like he needs another run for full fitness. 14 Brighton Boy - fine. 1 Al Shabab Storm - stocky type but even so, the run will bring him on, plenty to work on under the saddle. 13 Lir Speciale - fine, fit. 5 Partisan Hero - okay, will come on for this. 11 Supido - just okay, needs the run and coat could be a little better too. 4 City House - very fit, excellent coat, all good. 2 Snow Master - fit and well, will just tighten up a touch for this, but hard to knock.

Full result and race report 1. ADONIUS 100/30

2. Hickory Lad 11/4

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Winning reaction Kaiya Fraser: "He is [quick]. Thank god he's got the job done today. We think a lot of him and he's clearly improved a lot since his first two runs at Musselburgh. It was all about getting him in a nice rhythm and seeing what he could do in this grade of race; as soon as I turned for home and gave him a kick in the belly, he really picked up. A very honest horse." Rebecca Menzies: "Amazing, he's such a cool little horse. Every time we've given him an assignment he's just rocked it and he's done the same thing here today, he was foot perfect and you can't ask anymore. Fair play to the owners because after his second win at Musselburgh, he could have had a new postcode; they kept faith, kept him with me and thank goodness he's delivered today in such a classic race. I think he can [go to Royal Ascot] but whenever we've had a decent flat horse before people are all over them to buy them and it's tricky for a smaller yard like us with a small number of flat horses, it would have been very tempting for these guys to take the offer and go but I'm just absolutely delighted they've given me a chance with him."

Adonius on his way to victory at Chester

Verdict Market has this right for today, you'd want Wait Geordie and Adonius onside, they are the Chester types. Love Final Appeal going forward. Adonius has just had a bit of a moment in the paddock, settled again but clearly not straightforward. Wait Geordie gets the vote.