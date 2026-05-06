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Adonius and Kaya Fraser win at Chester
Adonius and Kaya Fraser win at Chester

Adonius stays unbeaten by making all in Lily Agnes

Horse Racing
Wed May 06, 2026 · 2h ago

Adonius made it three from three in his career when shrugging off a ten-pound penalty in the opening CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes at Chester.

A dual winner at Musselburgh, Rebecca Menzies’ charge was fast from the gates under Kaiya Fraser, took the rail and the lead and was never to be headed.

It was clear turning in that the chasing pack had a battle on their hooves and while Hickory Lad went in pursuit, he was still a length-and-a-quarter adrift at the line.

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“He got the job done today. We think a lot of him, and he’s clearly improved a lot from his first two runs at Musselburgh,” the winning rider told ITV Racing.

“It was all about getting him into a nice rhythm and seeing what he can do in this grade of race. As soon as I turned for home and gave him a kick in the belly he really picked up and really quickened for me. He’s a very honest horse.”

Menzies added: “I’m very excited. He’s such a cool, little horse and every time we’ve given him an assignment he’s just rocked it. He’s done the same thing today and was foot perfect. You can’t ask for anything more.

“Fair play to the owners. After his second win at Musselburgh, he could have had a new postcode but he didn’t, they kept faith with me and thank goodness he’s delivered today in such an emphatic way.”

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