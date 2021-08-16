Ahoy Senor produced a brilliant round to run out a wide margin winner of the Grade Two John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury. Follow the action.

Ahoy Senor shines in John Francome at Newbury

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1400: Sam Twiston-Davies tells Oli Bell: "To see him win like that was a surprise." 1342: Hislop and Neesom are in the paddock at Newbury and Lecale's Article is the first to come under the microscope. They think the 11/2 chance is probably on a fair enough mark for his handicap debut but don't comment on his appearance. "He doesn't look much does he?" says Neesom of Calva d'Auge but he preceded that remark with saying 'I think he's got a major chance'. On ITV Racing, Chapman is reporting that Peter Scudamore believes Ahoy Senor is the best horse Lucinda Russell has ever trained; he's 9/1 for the Festival Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March. Back to Racing TV and the presenters are saying that Emma Lavelle expects the run of the race to suit Boreham Bill and they agree. He's only a pound higher than when winning the Lanzarote. Skelton speaks to Alice Plunkett and doesn't fill anyone with confidence in Ch'tibello. Annsam is six or seven clear over the first but the gallop appears to be steadying at the second. He's opened up again by the time they've jumped the fifth and is followed by Lecale's Article, Black Mischief and Calva d'Auge. The remainder are reasonably well grouped. On the turn for home. Lecale's drops out tamely. Earlofthecotswolds and Masters Legacy move up stylishly. It's the Twiston-Davies horse that has it, winning by about a length. He was returned at 14/1 and maintains his stable's good form. They could be in line for another winner as Good Boy Bobby has been gambled down to 9/2 at Newcastle where it is snowing again.

1.50 Newbury - Money Back Race



1335: Jacob has done well to stay on board Valleres and they are still in contention. They are inside the final mile at Newcastle. Tupelo Mississippi has jumped out to his right a little but is clearing the obstacles well enough and leads narrowly. Cooper's Cross takes over at three out, from Winds Of Fire, but it's the latter that proves the strongest for Adam Wedge and Evan Williams. The winner was the 10/1 outsider of the four. I've joined Fairyhouse for the closing stages and Grangee is going well. She could mop up a few races in Ireland this season. She's quickened nicely clear under Cooper, I think that's three winners today for him, and she's hosed up. That's two winners from the Cheltenham Festival bumper today and the form is stacking up well enough as you'd always hope would be the case.

1328: Joint-favourites at Newcastle in Valleres and Cooper's Cross with the latter now outright market leader. It's not been King's day so far, is it about to improve? The goggles are going down. The sun is shining there which will be welcome news to everyone at the track. The upcoming division two of the St. Peter's Dunboyne GAA Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse sees Grangee, sixth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, long odds-on for her hurdling debut and the handicaps at Doncaster and Newbury promise to be a good bit more competitive. Rattle Owl has been solid in the market on Town Moor while in Berkshire I'll be hoping for good runs from Masters Legacy and the old boy Ch'tibello. I did consider Glory And Fortune another chance after the Greatwood and this step up in trip may well suit him. There's also a little money for Calva D'Auge who has been consistently underestimated it seems as there can't be many Nicholls horses that have won four out of five without every being sent off as favourite; indeed his sole defeat was when he was the market leader!

1312: Coming in at Newbury for a good prize. Killer Clown is your favourite at 4/1 and I think he'll be hard to keep out of the frame. It will be interesting to see how previous winner Kapcorse goes and he's arguably quite short at 13/2. Matt Chapman reports that Kalooki and Kauto The King are the two gambles in the race. Karlie is well beaten at Doncaster as Nextdoortoalice (13/8) wins in some style for Alex Hales; 'she's trounced them' is the commentary. Topofthecostwolds unseats at the first. Over the water, the field is led by Moon Over Germany from Killer Clown and Court Master. Killer Clown has taken over and leads on the run to the cross-fence, he's a couple clear but the challengers are moving into position. Kapcorse joins Killer Clown over the fourth last. Killer Clown got close at the second last and that has done for him. Kapcorse wins by four or five from Court Master and Espoir de Teillee with Grand Sancy a close fourth. The SP was 13/2 and the winner, who was completing an across the courses double for Paul Nicholls, was carrying the colours of Sir Peter O'Sullevan. He won this race in 2018 and has had just three subsequent starts prior to today. Interestingly - or not! - he beat Summit Like Herbie, a winner at Doncaster earlier, in January 2019 on his next run after winning this race. Winning jockey Harry Cobden declares himself 'very, very happy' and he's also happy enough with the ground for Enrilo, his ride in the Ladbrokes Trophy.

1300: The news you've all been waiting for...... It's from Wolverhampton: "Conditions are continuing to improve as the track is worked. Provided the weather remains unchanged we remain optimist Precautionary Inspection to be held on Saturday 27-11-2021 at 12:30 Conditions continue to improve slowly. We are working the track and remain cautiously optimist for the meeting but will hold a further precautionary inspection at 14:00pm." Turning for home in the snow at Newcastle and Mr Glass is being challenged by Marble Sands. All four in with a shout. It looks foul there but there's a lot to like about the performance from Mr Glass (5/6 favourite) who is hard driven to win by a length from the promising Loughderg Rocco. Past halfway at Fairyhouse and the favourites are first and second. Karlie is 5/4 favourite at Doncaster and should find this easier than when taking on Nina The Terrier and Elle Est Belle last time. I don't think she's a bad price. Cracking finish at Fairyhouse where Gringo d'Aubrelle beats Adamantly Chosen - two nice horses. Gary O'Brien gives a shout to the third who he says 'will go into a fair few notebooks' and Fran Berry agrees. His name? That is Ash Tree Meadow.

1252: Mr Glass is odds on for 'The French Furze' at Newcastle. It's a race that has been won by some nice horses but favourites have a modest recent record. This is a small field reduced further by a couple of nons. Mr Glass was 8/13 at the first show I think and is now 5/6. Fox with Hislop on Ahoy Senor: "I'm stuck for words. He was awful impressive today, he's done everything right and is very classy. "I thought he wasn't going that quick. Just delighted. I can't believe it. He made little mistakes here and there but it was only his second start over fences, he's still learning his trade. He has a look around and was fresh coming here today but we're just delighted." At Fairyhouse, Gringo d'Aubrelle is 6/5 having chased home Cheltenham winner Blazing Khal on his penultimate start (won a bumper since) but he faces opposition from Adamantly Chosen (5/4) who makes his hurdling debut having won a Punchestown bumper last season. It's no surprise that they are trained by Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.

1239: De Bromhead has spoken to Hislop about first Eklat De Rire and then Mr Incredible. "I should be hoping for a big run. He's definitely a good horse but whether he can step up in this, we'll learn today. We'll find out (whether he has enough experience). We'll all learn a bit more today. Hopefully it (the ground) should be okay. "He's a lovely horse, very unexposed and, again, we're learning with him. We're hoping (the trip will suit) but we'll see." Ahoy Senor leads over the first of 18 fences. Mr Incredible is last of the four runners, around 10 lengths behind the pace. At Doncaster, Brief Times duly wins for Neil Mulholland and James Best in easy enough fashion. The race at Newbury has been thankfully uneventful so far; the field are covered by around three lengths as they pass the winning post with a circuit ahead of them. Ahoy Senor has outjumped Mr Incredible so far. The leader looks a lovely individual. Ashtown Lad has dropped to the rear. Mr Incredible is into second but bumped along into the cross fence; he is sticking to his game though. Four to jump and Ahoy Senor takes a length out of his rival at that one. He's ten clear at the penultimate fence. He'd doubled that by the last and is a distance clear at the line - that was hugely impressive from Ahoy Senor. We have a horse! "A rout, a romp, a riot!" says Luck. "When he saw a stride, he was spectacular." That will have given Derek Fox a real thrill and even Neesom seems excited by that performance. 31 lengths was the margin. He was returned at 5/2 and the time, I think they said, was around 5.59 which does equate to good to soft.

1230: A good quality two mile handicap is more or less underway in Ireland. Brief Times is long odds-on for the novice hurdle at Doncaster following some notable non-runners but the market for the Grade Two John Francome Novices' Chase is more competitive. Henry de Bromhead's Mr Incredible is favourite ahead of the exciting Ahoy Senor who impressed prior to falling on his chase bow at Carlisle in a race which was won by the more experienced Ladbrokes Trophy contender Fiddlerontheroof. Ahoy Senor was 66/1 when thrashing Bravemansgame at Aintree and a literal reading of that form marks him down as the one to beat. I'm hoping that proves to be the case and we see a really impressive performance. Four in contention over the last at Fairyhouse but it's Dunvegan who wins under Cooper for Pat Fahy; his SP was 3/1 and the ride, which I didn't pay a huge amount of attention too, is receiving plenty of plaudits.

1220: Progressive pair Luckofthedraw and Scene Not Herd dominate the betting at Newcastle. They're coming in. Harry Skelton has spoken to Lydia Hislop about Elle Est Belle: "She definitely did (appreciate the stronger pace). "She ran a nice race the first day and she's come on nicely. I would think so (that she can improve). She's a high-class mare, she's always shown us that at home. I think she's still a bit unfurnished and there should be more to come. She'll definitely get two and a half. "It's good to soft. To be honest, if you're using the ground as an excuse today, it's probably a bad excuse!" Nicola McGeady of the big race sponsors is with Luck and running through the field but I don't think there's a great deal to report. She does say that Soaring Glory is the one horse today that everyone seems to want to back. At Newcastle, Scene Not Herd has hosed up from the gallant Luckofthedraw who was in turn clear of the third. The winner was returned the 15/8 favourite for Jonathan Burke and Charlie Longsdon having jumped impressively.

1203: Nina The Terrier beat Elle Est Belle and Ahorsewithnoname last time and is still the clear pick at the weights. Skelton expects Elle Est Belle to improve for the outing and the Champion Bumper third clearly has to be respected but I couldn't bring myself to back her on these terms given how impressive Nina The Terrier was last time. Nicky Henderson trains Ahorsewithnoname and also runs the unbeaten Theatre Glory who has remained fairly solid in the market - it's a shame there are just the six runners. An exciting finish at Fairyhouse sees Lord Lariat (9/2) get up. Running at Doncaster for a conditional jockeys' handicap over three miles and two; Bobmahley was well backed. That is also true of Nina The Terrier at Newbury and she's now 6/5. They are away with Jaunty Freyja the first to show. Nina and Elle race alongside each other in fourth and fifth. Bobmahley leads on the turn at Doncaster, it could be a long way home. They're starting the turn for home at Newbury where there's been little change to the order. Summit Like Herbie wins at Doncaster, they're fairly well strung out. It's a winner for Jordan Nailor and Nigel Twiston-Davies at 15/2. The principals move ominously well at Newbury. Nina falls at the last when under a ride. Elle Est Belle (2/1) quickens clear impressively. Ahorsewithnoname is second. Nina The Terrier is on her feet and looks okay which is good news.

1153: Back on Racing TV, Jonathan Neesom and Nick Luck are discussing Newbury's feature. They've just been watching a replay of Cloth Cap's brilliant victory in last year's renewal and neither are in a rush to dismiss him despite an 18lb higher mark although after Luck reels off the names of a few dual winners - Arkle, Denman - Neesom replies with 'Cloth Cap' in a manner which suggests he doesn't think his name is entitled to be mentioned in the same company. Neesom likes Enrilo and says 'at 6/1, he's still just about the value over the favourite'. Copperhead and Fiddlerontheroof are others to receive positive mentions in passing for other members of the Racing TV team. The runners are in the paddock at Doncaster where the bell has just sounded. At Fairyhouse they are at the start. They should also be in the paddock, or thereabouts, at Newbury as the day gets rather busier. At Fairyhouse, Vodka Society is 14s from 25/1. King and Skelton had a face off in the first at Newcastle and a similar scenario could develop at Newbury as they're responsible for the two market leaders, Nina The Terrier and Elle Est Belle.

1142: The money has come for Too Friendly and the Skeltons' horse is the even money favourite at Newcastle. Before I've finished typing that sentence, Twilight Twist goes 7/4 and then 13/8 (from 2s) with Too Friendly touching 6/5 and then 11/10. Twilight Twist is now 11/8. King's yard have a line on the favourite through their second to him last time. Do they know they've got his measure? They're at the start. Mike Cattermole is in the warm unlike the jockeys who are being whipped by driven snow as they wait for flag fall. 5/4 and 11/8 was the show as the race got underway. The market principals are settled in third (Twilight Twist) and a share of last. Oot Ma Way led by about six but slammed on the breaks approaching a hurdle and was only a length up coming out the other side. The big two draw clear approaching the last and Too Friendly jumps that flight far better than his rival (who also made a mistake at the second last) and he wins impressively at 5/4 for Bridget Andrews.

1127: Max Flamingo heads the Fairyhouse betting after taking the eye behind Gabynako. Holymacapony and Torygraph are next at 7/2. It won't be long until they're off. They're racing right on time and it's a reasonably bunched field over the first two fences for the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase. No early dramas unless you count Mark Walsh's cap coming off - that would be stretching a definition. Quantum Realm departs when struggling. Lieutenant Command leads as the race heats up. He's tracked by the market leaders and Floueur while Dewcup has crept a little closer. Four to jump and the grey is fencing better than some of his rivals. Holymacapony drops out but Max Flamingo is on the leader's quarters. Lieutenant Command was still in front at the last and ran on really well to win by a length or so. It's a winner for Noel Meade and Bryan Cooper at 8/1. He's won first time out in each of his three seasons under Rules. Dewcup may have gone wrong as he was pulled up quite sharply approaching the last when a reasonably close fourth. Hopefully he's okay.

1110: News from Wolverhampton: "Conditions continue to improve slowly. We are working the track and remain cautiously optimistic for the meeting but will hold a further precautionary inspection at 12:30pm" Gary O'Brien and Lisa O'Neill are enjoying 'a lovely morning' at Fairyhouse where the ground has dried out a bit. The runners are already in the parade ring for the opener which comes up at 1130. It's a typically interesting card from there and I'll certainly try and keep an eye on the early races before all the feature action which comes in a rush towards the end of the afternoon. Following quick on the heels of Fairyhouse will be the first from Newcastle, a juvenile hurdle in which last year's winning trainer, Alan King, is again represented. He saddles Twilight Twist, who will be ridden by Daryl Jacob, and he's second favourite behind Dan Skelton's Too Friendly. Both won last time with Too Friendly beating a stablemate of Twilight Twist so King should have a fair idea where he stands with today's rival; it will be interesting to see what the market makes of it.

1056: I'm sure the guys below and our team (video 1018) have found a few live outsiders for you but I failed on that front, it was all very humdrum and boring. I think Soaring Glory is a bet at evens or better, I'm a fan of Killer Clown in the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial and then there are three races, including the Ladbrokes Trophy, where I'd look to back two runners and possibly play some cross doubles. In the two and a half mile handicap hurdle I'm hoping that Masters Legacy can build on his Chepstow return and fulfil the promise that he showed in his first season over hurdles but I also think it's worth keeping Ch'tibello onside. In the finale I think it's worth chancing Elusive Belle at the prices (14/1) given she was so impressive at this track last season. It didn't happen for her after that but she looks fairly handicapped as a result. She could just blow out of course, I think she's that sort of runner, and it's a reasonably competitive race in which the very obvious fly in the ointment is the Paul Nicholls-trained four-year-old Il Ridoto who seems ominously strong in the market.

1040: There's an update on Newcastle via the BHA live feed which reads: "Good to Soft, Soft (in places) *RACING GOES AHEAD however will continue to monitor conditions Worth noting the stick reading is lower due to the affect of spiking & vertidraining" They had 35mm of rain overnight. That precipitation won't have been good news for Sceau Royal who is a 6/1 chance for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle but it will have been welcomed by connections of Monmiral and the juvenile is now challenging Epatante for favouritism with both available at 7/4. That's the last race on the card (1515) and the fourth hurdle race so the ground will certainly have been chewed up a little by then and if any further rain falls, it will become increasingly testing. The Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase (1405) has a well backed favourite in Glen Forsa. He was put up by Value Bet at 8/1 but is currently a best of 9/2 and generally half a point shorter. The Ferry Master was a winner on this card last year and is only 4lbs higher which doesn't seem unreasonable given he's finished a good fourth in the Scottish National in April. He's had a run to blow away the cobwebs but is easy to back this morning.

1028: There are still plenty of winners to be found and our team have put their heads together on the video below to provide their best bets for the weekend. As ever, it's well worth a listen / watch while you peruse your morning papers over a cup of coffee. This promises to be a really strong renewal of the Ladbrokes Trophy (née Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup) and Eklat De Rire heads the market at a general 7/2. He has exactly the right profile for the race as a smart second season chaser who contested the staying novice chase at the Cheltenham Festival - think Denman, Trabolgan, Bobs Worth etc - but, of course, they don't always win and every now and then you get a Madison du Berlais pop up. That's all part of the fun. I was struggling to get away from the market leaders and their sexy profiles but it is tempting to look further afield with Sky Bet one of two firms that are paying down to seventh place for the each-way bets. There's no point forcing an issue though and I'll stick to dutching Eklat De Rire and Enrilo. I'm sure I found another two somewhere else for some cross doubles.......

1018: All that rain and sleet has changed the going naturally with Newcastle now good to soft, soft in places while Newbury is fractionally quicker at good to soft, good in places. At least there's a drying wind! Quite a few non-runners are filtering through with Rainyday Woman an absentee at Newbury - surely conditions should have been perfect for her? It's not just the ground causing headaches for trainers with some of the runners unable to travel for very obvious safety reasons; their number includes Nuts Well. Tomorrow's meeting at Leicester will also be subject to a precautionary inspection for frost.

Running repairs well under way and as you can see winds are gradually dropping here @NewcastleRaces It looks inevitable that we will have to Inspect with participants at some point. Important to involve jockeys who are riding. Updates will follow.@itvracing @SkySportsRacing 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Tly8TxFESN — James Armstrong (@JRFArmstrong) November 27, 2021