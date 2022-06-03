Aidan O'Brien and John Gosden have dominated recent renewals of the Cazoo Oaks and both stables hold a strong hand in this year's race. Follow the build-up.
All times BST, please refresh for updates
1125: The first Group One of the day is the Dahlbury Coronation Cup which sees the popular Pyledriver defend his crown.
Manobo is alongside him at the top of the market and looked very good at Meydan before, possibly, not seeing out the trip in the Gold Cup which has surely played a part (along with injuries to other horses) in connections running him in this race.
He's a fascinating runner in an intriguing race in which the highly touted High Definition could finally live up to his reputation.
High Definition comes into this contest on the back of a career best but that run was only 12 days ago and there has to be a doubt about how he's come out of it and whether he will be able to post an improved run - which will be needed to win this - off the back of it. I am tempted though.
The race isn't only about those three with Hukum, a regular winner at Group Three level, also well worth a mention in what could be an important year for Owen Burrows with Shadwell having reduced their string.
Baker is with Manobo while the injured Martin Dwyer opts for Pyledriver - no surprises there!
1108: There is a significant non-runner in the World Pool Handicap in Corazon Espinado.
Simon Dow's charge won the race last year and has finished in the first three on eight of his 10 starts on the Downs so looked a key player but his absence also means that the field is down to 15 runners from 16 (which happens to be the stall Corazon Espinado was due to break from).
Keep an eye on those extra place offers and make sure they're not affected but the standard terms will obviously reduce to just the three places.
There is another course specialist in the race and that is last year's Diomed winner Oh This Is Us and the Richard Hannon trained 'veteran' is the 13/2 second favourite behind Totally Charming with Value Bet tip Carolus Magnus at 7s.
I had thought there would be more interest in the progressive Excel Power who has earned top-weight.
Owner Mohammed Rashid has enjoyed a degree of success at this meeting before with Dance And Dance finishing second in the Diomed in 2012 before finishing a close sixth in this race two years later; I think I may have backed him that day.
Nevison is with another recent eyecatcher in Revich who he feels is hitting form at the right time.
1057: George Baker thinks experience will play 'a massive part' in the Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes and Blatant, one of the more experienced runners has attracted market support with Paddy Power.
Current favourite Keep Bidding doesn't tick that box having just had one eyecatching run at Nottingham and Dave Nevison isn't impressed with her form or that of Legend Of Xanadu and he prefers the form of Blatant (he also makes it very clear he's not a big fan of juvenile races at this time of year).
The draw is a key talking point with Tom Stanley concerned about stall 12 for Commander Straker but Baker believes Rossa Ryan will be able to make the most of his mount's experience and that it won't be a problem in this contest (whereas in a handicap...).
The triumvirate on Racing TV are in danger of reaching a consensus on the opener and Baker adds that he expects them to race more towards the centre of the track than we are often used to seeing and that ties in with what Cooper was telling viewers earlier this morning.
1041: 'Shoot for the moon and even if you miss, you'll land among the stars' is a popular quote and one that's rightly been referenced in the headline for Punting Pointers.
Moon De Vega is one of four selections for Rory Delargy and Dave Massey at Epsom and they are not alone in fancying Beckett's filly who, I was told by a friend earlier, has also been selected by Tony Calvin of Betfair and Andy Holding.
As the Punting Pointers team explain, Moon De Vega didn't enjoy any luck in running at Chester and her effort there can be marked up but as her popularity testifies, it hasn't been missed.
Sky Bet are one of two firms paying down to fourth so if you shoot for the moon and miss, you may still hit the extra place.
Betfair's Barry Orr is the latest to talk on the course to Rachel Casey and tells her that the money for the Oaks has been for Nashwa - it's about 4/6 that the Gosdens lift the trophy with Emily Upjohn a very strong favourite.
Orr puts up Kawida and says he's going to have a place bet on her on the Betfair exchange.
Manobo and Pyledriver are 2/1 joint-favourites for the Dahlbury Coronation Cup with the interesting High Definition at 4/1.
Changingoftheguard is the one in the Derby that has proved popular through the week with Betfair.
1030: Good morning and welcome to the blog.
I hope everyone is relaxed, well and in festive cheer on this Jubilee weekend. The weather looks pretty decent at Epsom and we're all set for what promises to be an enjoyable day's racing.
Emily Upjohn is on the drift for the Cazoo Oaks and is around the 13/8 mark with stablemate Nashwa a 7/2 chance.
Then come three fillies from Ballydoyle with Tuesday, Concert Hall and Thoughts Of June available at 9s, 11s and 14s.
John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien have been responsible for nine of the last 10 winners of this Classic with only Ralph Beckett breaking the duopoly.
Epsom's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper is talking to Racing TV about how difficult a spring it has been for racecourses with the lack of rain and the amount of irrigation they've all had to do.
Epsom had 9mm of rain on Monday and another 3mm on Tuesday.
"The rain earlier in the week definitely left us, in the short term, very much on the softer side and for now I'm calling it good, good to soft in places and the softer side is on this side (nearer the inside running rail in the straight with the camber).
"This place dries quicker on the top side and very rarely gets soft on the top side, sometimes when you're irrigating you try and balance that up but with the rain earlier in the week we felt we just had to leave it alone. The strip we're on tomorrow for the Derby is arguably a shade quicker than we're on today and I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some action in the middle of the track.
"The forecasts do keep changing, especially as far as tomorrow is concerned. We were told we'd miss the showers but there's now an increasing chance of showers tomorrow morning and again later in the day but it's been chopping and changing all week.
"You can't predict it."