Aidan O'Brien and John Gosden have dominated recent renewals of the Cazoo Oaks and both stables hold a strong hand in this year's race. Follow the build-up.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

🗣️ "I think this is his day...I think stepping back up to a mile and a half, we'll see the real HD this afternoon!"



🏇💰 Join @Franmberry, @SkyBetShinners and Ben Linfoot as the team set the scene ahead of Cazoo Oaks Day at @EpsomRacecourse, and run through their best bets... pic.twitter.com/jKYVHhixIA — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 3, 2022

Coronation chicken 1125: The first Group One of the day is the Dahlbury Coronation Cup which sees the popular Pyledriver defend his crown. Manobo is alongside him at the top of the market and looked very good at Meydan before, possibly, not seeing out the trip in the Gold Cup which has surely played a part (along with injuries to other horses) in connections running him in this race. He's a fascinating runner in an intriguing race in which the highly touted High Definition could finally live up to his reputation. High Definition comes into this contest on the back of a career best but that run was only 12 days ago and there has to be a doubt about how he's come out of it and whether he will be able to post an improved run - which will be needed to win this - off the back of it. I am tempted though. The race isn't only about those three with Hukum, a regular winner at Group Three level, also well worth a mention in what could be an important year for Owen Burrows with Shadwell having reduced their string. Baker is with Manobo while the injured Martin Dwyer opts for Pyledriver - no surprises there!

We have a tip, trainer quotes, a pace map and key video replays for the Cazoo Oaks

No repeat for Corazon 1108: There is a significant non-runner in the World Pool Handicap in Corazon Espinado. Simon Dow's charge won the race last year and has finished in the first three on eight of his 10 starts on the Downs so looked a key player but his absence also means that the field is down to 15 runners from 16 (which happens to be the stall Corazon Espinado was due to break from). Keep an eye on those extra place offers and make sure they're not affected but the standard terms will obviously reduce to just the three places. There is another course specialist in the race and that is last year's Diomed winner Oh This Is Us and the Richard Hannon trained 'veteran' is the 13/2 second favourite behind Totally Charming with Value Bet tip Carolus Magnus at 7s. I had thought there would be more interest in the progressive Excel Power who has earned top-weight. Owner Mohammed Rashid has enjoyed a degree of success at this meeting before with Dance And Dance finishing second in the Diomed in 2012 before finishing a close sixth in this race two years later; I think I may have backed him that day. Nevison is with another recent eyecatcher in Revich who he feels is hitting form at the right time.

Blatant chance 1057: George Baker thinks experience will play 'a massive part' in the Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes and Blatant, one of the more experienced runners has attracted market support with Paddy Power.

Current favourite Keep Bidding doesn't tick that box having just had one eyecatching run at Nottingham and Dave Nevison isn't impressed with her form or that of Legend Of Xanadu and he prefers the form of Blatant (he also makes it very clear he's not a big fan of juvenile races at this time of year). The draw is a key talking point with Tom Stanley concerned about stall 12 for Commander Straker but Baker believes Rossa Ryan will be able to make the most of his mount's experience and that it won't be a problem in this contest (whereas in a handicap...). The triumvirate on Racing TV are in danger of reaching a consensus on the opener and Baker adds that he expects them to race more towards the centre of the track than we are often used to seeing and that ties in with what Cooper was telling viewers earlier this morning.

"The way she finished her race suggests she'll thrive over the Oaks trip" | 2022 Cazoo Oaks Preview

Shoot for the Moon 1041: 'Shoot for the moon and even if you miss, you'll land among the stars' is a popular quote and one that's rightly been referenced in the headline for Punting Pointers. Moon De Vega is one of four selections for Rory Delargy and Dave Massey at Epsom and they are not alone in fancying Beckett's filly who, I was told by a friend earlier, has also been selected by Tony Calvin of Betfair and Andy Holding. As the Punting Pointers team explain, Moon De Vega didn't enjoy any luck in running at Chester and her effort there can be marked up but as her popularity testifies, it hasn't been missed. Sky Bet are one of two firms paying down to fourth so if you shoot for the moon and miss, you may still hit the extra place. Betfair's Barry Orr is the latest to talk on the course to Rachel Casey and tells her that the money for the Oaks has been for Nashwa - it's about 4/6 that the Gosdens lift the trophy with Emily Upjohn a very strong favourite. Orr puts up Kawida and says he's going to have a place bet on her on the Betfair exchange. Manobo and Pyledriver are 2/1 joint-favourites for the Dahlbury Coronation Cup with the interesting High Definition at 4/1. Changingoftheguard is the one in the Derby that has proved popular through the week with Betfair.

Welcome, to the @CazooUK Derby 💯



Let Cazoo Oaks day begin! pic.twitter.com/TlhADfzBJO — Epsom Downs Racecourse (@EpsomRacecourse) June 3, 2022