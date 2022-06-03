Tuesday (13/2) edged out 5/4 favourite Emily Upjohn to win a thrilling Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

Ryan Moore had the winner in front a furlong out while on the stands' side Frankie Dettori was producing the slow-starting market leader. They closed all the way to line but in a desperate finish the photographic evidence showed Tuesday had held on by a short-head. Nashwa (4/1) and Hollie Doyle were back in third with Concert Hall, a stablemate of the winner, fourth. Tuesday was a remarkable tenth Oaks winner for trainer Aidan O'Brien and his 41st British Classic - a record.

Moore said to ITV Racing: “I always felt I was going to win, she’s just still a bit babyish and came out of the stalls awkwardly. She put herself into the race, she was just a bit idle and changed her leads late on, I just had to get her balanced. “She’s got an awful lot of class, it’s amazing how the family keep producing. I always thought she was going to be a Classic filly this year, it just hadn’t quite happened but it’s great that she’s gone and done it today.” When asked about O’Brien’s record-breaking 41st Classic success, he said: “He’s incredible, we always use these terms like ‘genius’ but he goes into so much detail. What he’s done, we’ve never seen the like of it and probably won’t again.”

🏇🤑 Superb shout - Hats off to Ben Linfoot, who tipped Cazoo Oaks winner 𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐃𝐀𝐘 at 33/1 back in December!https://t.co/WpZRPicEUG https://t.co/htQ0FOgPX7 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 3, 2022

O’Brien said: “We were absolutely delighted, she’s never run over more than a mile. Today was her birthday, she wasn’t three until today. We always thought that a mile and a quarter, a mile and a half was going to suit her well. “Ryan rode her very competently, she quickened well, it was unbelievable really. We were delighted, delighted for everyone at Ballydoyle and everyone at Coolmore.” Of his new status as the winning-most Classic trainer, he added: “It feels unbelievable for us to be part of the whole thing, we’re a small part of the team and we feel very privileged to be that part. “I’m so delighted for everybody because everybody puts in so much work, day in and day out, it’s literally day and night, so it’s unbelievable when everyone gets the return that they get. “We’re so grateful to everyone, that’s what makes the difference and that’s what makes it happen.”

Celebration time for the Tuesday team

A downcast Dettori said of Emily Upjohn: “She fell over (leaving the stalls), she slipped, lost her footing and fell over. I found myself last and going past all the field, I wish I had the pleasure to have the rail but I didn’t, Ryan (Moore) had that pleasure and I had to make a challenge on the outside. She made up a lot of ground and she was an unlucky loser. “I wanted to see if she had all her shoes, generally when they do that they leave a shoe on the ground. It’s one of those things. She should have won, it’s as simple as that.”