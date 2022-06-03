A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Epsom where Hukum ran away with the Dahlbury Coronation Cup.

Hukum delivers for Burrows Owen Burrows saddled his first Group One winner when Hukum (11/4) ran away with the Dahlbury Coronation Cup. Jim Crowley was content to track the front-running Pyledriver until passing the two furlong marker and his mount soon settled matters when asked the question. The five-year-old, a full-brother to Baaeed, was clear in a matter of strides and hit the line four-and-a-half lengths clear of the 2/1 market leader.

Buick doubles up William Buick made the perfect start to the Cazoo Derby Festival when 4/1 joint-favourite Legend Of Xanadu won the opening Cazoo Woodcote British EBF Stakes. Drawn wide in nine, Mick Channon's charge made his challenge down the centre of the track as Commander Straker grabbed the rail and blazed a trial. It was clear a furlong out the winner had his measure and while Self Praise emerged to chase him home, Legend Of Xanadu went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter. Paddy Power and Betfair introduced the winner at 14/1 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Jack Channon, assistant to his father, said: “Dad is at home today. He might come tomorrow as we have two runners. It is a big old crowd and he has plenty of work on at home. He is a cracking home-bred and that was a great performance. “He is a lovely horse and always has been from day one. Everyone keeps saying he needs further, but you have only got to look at the horse to see his is built like a two-year-old and he is certainly proving that. “He will certainly get further, but I asked William after Redcar, ‘would you step him up to seven (furlongs)?’. “He said to stick at six as he has so much speed. Today he showed he can stay as they went hard and he stayed on really well up the hill. I’d say the Chesham would be the obvious route now, as this is not a Listed race and he won’t have penalty going into that, so that would be the obvious route.”

Charming win for Boughey Buick made it two from two as Totally Charming ran out a ready winner of the World Pool Handicap. Like the first winner he went off the 4/1 joint-favourite and a furlong out it was clear he had this in safe keeping. George Boughey's charge showed a smart turn of foot to draw a length-and-a-half clear of Revich (9/1) and earn a 14/1 quote from Paddy Power and Betfair for the Royal Hunt Cup. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 12/1 from 25s.

