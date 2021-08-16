Cheltenham stages the Paddy Power Gold Cup where Al Dancer could provide Sam Thomas with the biggest success of his burgeoning career.

1143: Division one of an interesting maiden at Lingfield goes to 25/1 shot Sea Grey (Balding / Probert) and there appeared to be no fluke about the performance. The fancied runners all finished out of the frame but it looked a fair race on paper and there were one or two further back in the field who caught the eye finishing off their races to reasonable effect with Caius Chorister notable among them. One for the trackers perhaps. There's no Bob Olinger at Punchestown but the race he would have run in will soon be upon us and French Dynamite is the current 6/4 favourite. There is a good novice race at Cheltenham too and the Skeltons will be hoping they enjoy better fortune with Third Time Lucki than they did yesterday with My Drogo. I'm in no rush to take him on nor stablemate Proschema in the three mile Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle. There is some money for Sporting John and Ballymillsy against the latter but it's a race I'm content to watch from the sidelines.

1137: Racing TV have started their preview of today's racing and Nick Luck and Jonathan Neesom are on course and have been discussing the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Neesom has highlighted two runners with the first being Paint The Dream. "When he won at Newbury they said they'd really worked on his jumping and it's shown since. He looked like a horse that was still very much on the up (when winning at Chepstow). "Galahad Quest is completely unexposed and I thought the run at Wetherby was as good a trial as you could possibly want going into this race." Luck has 'plumped' for Caribean Boy, saying: "Lydia (Hislop) nearly talked me off the scaffold yesterday but I had already done it. Ground and freshness were my two angles." They are at the post at Lingfield.

1121: There are two absentees from the Jewson Tool Hire Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase in which both Opposites Attract and Strictlyadancer feature among the Sky Bet market movers. Two Taffs didn't make that list but there does appear to have been some support (even allowing for the nons) for Sophie Leech's runner who is a general 20/1 from 40s. He's a horse that I fell for in his younger days but he proved reluctant to put his head in front (16-1-4-3 over fences) despite a variety of aides and tactics being employed. The Leechs have enjoyed comparative success with some seemingly exposed runners in the past and Two Taffs may not be done with yet. He has plenty of form around Cheltenham and should be a fun ride for Roisin Leech. I know nothing about her or Noah Brazg-Carrell who rides One Forty Seven for Nigel Twiston-Davies but it seems that both have gained plenty of experience in pony racing. They are inexperienced under Rules though whereas John Barry, who rides Opposites Attract, has ridden well over 300 races under Rules in Ireland and that experience could well be a key factor.

1100: We are not too far away from the first action of the day with Lingfield's first due off in 40 minutes. There's still an hour and a half until the first from Cheltenham though which is ample time to watch the team's best bets video (above). It appears to be a fairly useful renewal of the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle and it's a race in which the Paul Nicholls runners are often the first port of call. The Ditcheat handler has won three of the last 10 runnings but only one of the last eight and has seen Mick Pastor and Hell Red return as beaten favourites in the last two years. The latter won the same Chepstow race as Magistrato (as did Dolos, Adrien du Pont, Keltus and Far West) but has had his problems since and has struggled in two starts this season. Time will tell whether Magistrato enjoys better fortune but he faces a fair field this afternoon, some of whom have built up a relative wealth of experience on the Flat which could stand them in good stead. Among that number is Addosh whose trainer, Stuart Edmunds, won this with a broadly similar type in Wolf Of Windlesham in 2015. The Wolf came into this race with 12 flat starts and one hurdles run under his belt while Addosh has had 14 career starts, including 11 on the level. She unseated last time in a race won by Porticello; he had previously beaten Magistrato when the pair clashed in France. They are the faintest of collateral form lines. Magistrato currently seems a good deal stronger in the market than stablemate Skatman, for example, was yesterday.

1047: Talking of market movers, the Sky Bet update is on site and reveals that: "Paint The Dream is the one for money in the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Sky Bet. Fergal O'Brien is already among the winners at the November Meeting and with the firm paying seven places, his representative in the feature race is proving popular. A winner at Chepstow on his reappearance, he's 12/1 from 16/1 to successfully defy a five-pounds higher mark." You can click on the image above for details of all of the firm's Cheltenham market movers. There was a market mover from Punchestown that caught my eye last night and that was Swinging London. He's drifted a little this morning and is around 2/1 currently but was down to 11/8 in places yesterday having initially being put up at 6/1. He's trained by Ellmarie Holden who landed a mighty touch with a similar sort in French Aseel at Leopardstown last Christmas. That one subsequently joined Willie Mullins having been bought by Joe and Marie Donnelly but unfortunately hasn't been seen since handing out that 22 length beating to Coltor and company. Can Swinging London produce a similar performance? That might be asking a bit much but it will be fascinating to see if the Dark Angel gelding remains strong in the market and how he fares in a useful race.

1039: My attraction to Good Time Jonny has not quite waned and the market support for Tony Martin's charge in the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Intermediate Handicap Hurdle is most encouraging. It was his run in a Leopardstown bumper on St Stephen's Day in 2019 that prompted me to add him to my My Stable tracker but it's taken him a little while to get his act together over hurdles. He appears to be doing that now having finished third and first on his last two starts (from seven in total) and I've high hopes that he can continue to progress. He finished ninth behind Ferny Hollow in the 2020 Champion Bumper and that form doesn't look too bad in the context of this race or his current handicap mark of 126. He was around 10/1 in the opening shows and is half that price now.

1021: Stealing the first paragraph from Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column, 'the 2021 Paddy Power Gold Cup has just about everything you'd wish to see in a high-class Saturday feature, from unexposed young pretenders to hard-knocking handicappers who have been there and done it, plus the odd Grade One-winning novice thrown in for good measure'. It certainly promises to be an enthralling renewal but it's one in which I've failed to nail down a firm fancy. I parted ways with Al Dancer some time ago and the same is true of Punting Pointers selection Deyrann de Carjac. Old flame Aso still has a place in my heart but this is surely asking too much while I've never seen the attraction of Paint The Clouds, Midnight Shadow and Coole Cody as admirable as they are. Zanza and Protektorat have caught everyone's eye at one point or another in the last year or so and that's always enough to make me turn my head and look elsewhere while blind faith in Lazarus tribute acts is rarely my thing unless the price is long enough so I'd rather be with Simply The Betts than Lalor but neither gets the pulse racing in terms of a wager. I took against the form of Caribean Boy's Newbury win last season but his connections have been talking a good game in the build-up to this race and I almost persuaded myself he was the 'value' in the field. For all that u-turns seem very much in vogue, I can't persuade myself to join with him this afternoon having derided his charms last season. The old companion who I have slowly become fond of is Spiritofthegames due to a series of creditable, consistent performances in a number of decent handicaps, including when second in this race last year. He doesn't win very often which is off-putting for an each-way bet but it does seem as though he's been overlooked again in favour of newer, sexier profiles. I'd be putting him in every forecast and tricast were I to play those games and he's the one in the line-up that I could be persuaded to back as things stand, especially with all those extra places on offer.

