Paint The Dream is the one for money in the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Sky Bet.
Fergal O'Brien is already among the winners at the November Meeting and with the firm paying seven places, his representative in the feature race is proving popular.
A winner at Chepstow on his reappearance, he's 12/1 from 16/1 to successfuly defy a five-pounds higher mark.
Cheltenham
12.30 – Magistrato 6/4 from 15/8
12.30 – Mister Allegro 13/2 from 10/1
13.05 – Opposites Attract 7/2 from 6/1
13.05 – Strictlyadancer 10/3 from 9/2
13.40 – Third Time Lucky 1/3 from ½
14.15 – Paint The Dream 12/1 from 16/1
14.50 – Sporting John 4/1 from 10/1
15.25 – Good Time Jonny 9/2 from 9/1
15.55 – Mayhem Mya 8/1 from 14/1
