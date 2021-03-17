Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins has yet to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase, can hot favourite Chacun Pour Soi right that on day two of the Cheltenham Festival supporting WellChild?

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1244: It is fascinating that the money continues to come for Bear Ghylls. He's been winning very easily and has beaten some decent horses, notably Make Me A Believer who won here in December before going close in a Grade Two at Warwick. The top yards dominate so much of the racing but never more so than at the big festivals that it really would be a remarkable achievement were Nicky Martin's runner to come out on top. The six-year-old is as short as 6/1 having started the day at twice that price.

1230: Michael Shinners has been in touch with Sky Bet's worst results today and they are as follows: Ballymore – Bear Ghylls – Has proved popular on the back of our “Money Back As Cash” offer. Coral Cup – Craigneiche – Very strong in the market and is now clear favourite Queen Mother – Put The Kettle On – Won at the festival last year and customers are hoping for more of the same Cross Country – Tiger Roll – Backing Tiger Roll at 5/1 or 6/1 was far too tempting and he has proved popular Grand Annual – Ibleo – Was backed last night into today and is clearly expected to go well Popular Treble As you would imagine, the three short priced horses have been very popular. Brown Advisory – Monkfish Queen Mother Champion Chase – Chacun Pour Soi Cross Country - Easysland Who will come out on top today? The layers or the punters? Do you care as long as you're in front? There have been some concerns about the form of Easysland's stable but trainer David Cottin is already among the winners today....

HISPANIC MOON (Spanish Moon @harasdannebault) is got up to win it today at #Compiegne in the colours of Xavier Doumen, under jockey @kevinnabet

Well done to all connections💥pic.twitter.com/M99PTDAIZ3 — David Cottin (@davidcottin) March 17, 2021

1234: We're under an hour away from the opener and the excitement is building, with me at least. I've just had a glance down Friday's declarations, keeping an eye out for Jordain Gainford's ride in the Martin Pipe (it's Frontal Assault) among other things, and looking to see whether some of those hopeful ante-post punts have been declared. Langer Dan wasn't among them but he has made the field for the festival finale and could pick up a £50,000 bonus if successful after hacking up in the Imperial Cup. Trainer Dan Skelton said: “He’s been absolutely fine, with no problems at all. He’s fresh and well and I suppose we are taking on the time between the races as much as anything, and you can’t be sure until you run them. I wouldn’t be running him though if I wasn’t happy, and the possibility of goodish ground by Friday is no problem at all.” The ground is an issue for Bushypark though and he's been taken out of tomorrow's Pertemps allowing very interesting first reserve Milliner to creep into the field.

1218: Bumpers may not be everyone's cup of tea but the Weatherbys Champion Bumper has long lived up to its billing, producing a string of top class horses with Appreciate It second last year and Envoi Allen winning the preceding season. The stables of those two horses are well represented as usual and Willie Mullins in particular has a hugely strong team, boosted by the recent addition of Sir Gerhard. The betting has by no means proved to be an accurate barometer when it comes to predicting the winner and it's hard to rule out any of his five runners with any degree of confidence. The sectional specialists have been having quite the discussion about the relative claims of the front two with Kilcruit thought to have benefited from an overly strong pace collapsing and exaggerating his dominance. Ramillies, who Mullins thought was the better of the pair going in to Leopardstown, was one of those responsible for that strong pace and he's attracted support, presumably with the view that he's better than that run as a result. Mares have a decent record and Grangee proved her Market Rasen run (behind the exciting Eileendover) to be all wrong when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival. She might not have won by far but the next three home all raced prominently whereas she came from off the pace and her effort could be marked up accordingly. Sir Gerhard may have left Cullentra House Stables but Denise Foster's yard still houses a live contender in Three Stripe Life with the rumour mill suggesting that he is just as well regarded as his former stablemate. I might wait and see how the previous six races have gone before making any rash decisions!

1152: I haven't touched on the Glenfarclas Chase this morning and it's not a race that I spent any time on last night. I quite enjoy the spectacle and it's played an important role in past festivals with the likes of Spot Thedifference and Balthazar King proving very popular year on year. Tiger Roll's name has to be mentioned in their company and his presence adds another layer of interest. Connections were far less disappointed in his latest run than me and they should know. The eleven-year-old is pretty strong in the market which has to be encouraging for his supporters but I'd be hard-pressed to oppose Easysland who was so impressive 12 months ago. He may not have had the easiest time of things since then but I'm sure David Cottin will have him firing on all cylinders in his bid to retain his title. There is a little money showing up on the Oddschecker grid for Defi Des Carres who was a close second to Some Neck in the handicap in December but I'm afraid I have little insight to offer.

Tiger Roll this morning pic.twitter.com/tntOgnOEPW — Francesca Altoft (@FrancescaJane_x) March 16, 2021

1145: David Bass has just been interviewed about First Flow: "I will be positive but probably not quite as forceful as Ascot. I think Kim probably looks at most rides of mine and wonders what I'm doing. My priority is to get him jumping, that was the same plan as Ascot. The way he jumped the first four at Ascot I was confident enough that I could go on and take on Politologue. "I think he's a strong stayer at two miles but he's not slow. It's a great race to be involved in and I'm excited to ride in it. I thought he was a heavy ground specialist but he surprised me how he did handle it and so I'm not concerned about the ground. I'd be slightly concerned about him, he likes going right a little bit, but if he can cope with the track on ratings he's right there." He had to settle for second in the Ultima yesterday with Happygolucky and he's still trying to work out how he didn't win. He's not alone. "I thought I was going to win even going to the last. It's great for jump racing when these older horses come back but to be honest about it I was scratching my head all of last night. I'm still not sure how I got beat. Going forward he's a great little horse who always runs his race and I think there's a big day in him somewhere." Trainer Kim Bailey echoed similar thoughts in his post-race interview yesterday, saying: "Someone’s just sent me a message saying that silver medals aren’t much fun, and they aren’t are they? "We’ve got a few more opportunities, thank God, but I thought he was my best chance. No excuses, and for a horse having only his fourth run over fences it was a very good run. There’s a really big handicap in him, and there might be something at Aintree. In a year’s time he could be very special."

Two runners at the Festival today. Witness Protection and Hogan's Height.

What an exciting day for #TeamFoxtrot



Here is our preview: https://t.co/6yUUJ7O0Lh — Foxtrot Racing (@Foxtrot_Racing) March 17, 2021

1129: I like the Coral Cup although probably not as much as Henderson who has won four of the last 11. The Lambourn handler has a strong team as I touched on earlier and Mark Howard has just been making a case for Birchdale who was eighth last year from a 2lb higher market; the underfoot conditions will suit him better this time around. Janika ran quite well at Ascot, to my eye, and is well handicapped on his old chase form but Daryl Jacob prefers Monte Cristo who hosed up at Kempton but the one for the money has been the very lightly raced Ascot winner Craigneiche. That last pair both have hefty handicap rises to cope with unlike Guard Your Dreams who came home well in the Betfair Hurdle and should be suited by both today's trip and ground. He was only a spot in front of Value Bet selection Shakem Up'Arry. I had wondered whether there might be a move for the JP McManus-owned Palmers Hill but wasn't expecting a move for his Blue Sari who has raced just three times since beating The Bosses Oscar on his hurdling debut, finishing a 40 length last and pulling up twice. He was second to Envoi Allen and ahead of Thyme Hill and Abacadabras in the Champion Bumper and on those two pieces of form could be chucked in off 138 but you need blind faith in Mullins to back him. I'm not sure there are many in the line-up that would be described as a surprise winner and another I'd throw in is the bottom-weight Witness Protection. He has questions to answer over this trip in this company but some of his form, such as his 10 length defeat of Fantastikas suggests he could be well treated.

1120: Fran Berry, occasionally of this parish, believes better ground will help Bob Olinger beat Gaillard du Mesnil as he gives Niall Hannity his two-penneth. A quick word from Berry on Jordain Gainford and Chosen Mate: "He's from Wexford. He's made a very, very good impression since turning pro. I'm sure this has been the target for him (Chosen Mate) all along. I'm not sure we've seen the best of him yet. For me, he's the horse to beat." They only covered the three races and there was a bit of chat about the Weatherbys Champion Bumper where Berry marginally preferred Kilcruit to Sir Gerhard but it didn't sound like there was an awful lot in it, as the betting suggests.

1110: You wonder whether advertising works sometimes but I can't hear The Big Breakaway without thinking of the old chocolate bar jingle (below). I was impressionable then. The Tizzards have explained away his runs at Exeter and Kempton and there's no doubt that he remains a fine prospect but he has to improve a good deal to trouble Monkfish who has been nothing short of brilliant so far and is currently even shorter than Shishkin was yesterday. Eklat de Rire appeals as the likeliest runner to chase him home having been really impressive at Naas last time when beating Escaria Ten who was a good third (and beaten favourite) in the National Hunt Chase yesterday. Henry de Bromhead's runner does have to prove himself on this quicker ground but I'm more than happy to take that chance. Sporting John is another runner who has always carried a tall reputation and he went someway to delivering on that when winning the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase. It was a remarkable performance last time and this longer trip will suit. It would be no surprise to see him run well but there are also question marks including his slightly disappointing 30 lengths seventh behind Envoi Allen in last season's Ballymore. Don't take away my breakaway but do place lay him.

Rowntree's Breakaway Don't Take Away My Breakaway 1983 UK Advert

1101: Rishi Persad has just asked Chris Dixon which of the big three he would side with in the Ballymore and Dixon looked reluctant to answer with Persad filling in a long pause. Bravemansgame was the answer but only because of the price and because Dixon thinks he may get the run of the race. Niall Hannity and Mark Howard disagree with Dixon's assertion that Gaillard du Mesnil has the best form (they prefer Bob Olinger), it's that sort of race. Dixon was concerned that Bear Ghylls' jumping may not stand up to this test but believes that he's capable of better form than he's shown so far and that this strong travelling individual will be suited by this longer trip. Next up on Racing TV was Harry Cobden who started talking about Bravemansgame: "He could be our best chance of a winner this week and it would be great to get him home in front. All he's done is improve, his two runs round Newbury were absolutely faultless. He's a very easy horse to ride. Hopefully Cheltenham won't faze him at all. They're the two to beat but it's not an impossible task. "Politologue never runs a bad race. He always comes here and absolutely thrives. Politologue does (go round here) and he will give his best running. "The Big Breakaway jumped well that day on his first start. He got beat at very short odds at Exeter on ground that was a little bit deep for him and then I thought his jumping was a little bit sloppy at Kempton and he didn't travel that well. "I think we're going to change tactics, be more forward, be slightly more aggressive, be upsides Monkfish the whole way around. I'm going to keep the bit higher in his mouth and not let him be lazy."

1047: The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is the day's feature and there's more than enough juice in the market to make it a good betting race (if that's your thing). Chacun Pour Soi has been so dominant in Ireland that odds of 4/5 and 5/6 will seem very attractive to his ardent supporters but his fragility has kept him from Cheltenham in the past and some question whether he will be suited to the demands of this track having not always impressed with his finishing effort. There are double figure prices available about every other runner and 13 go to post so there are full each-way terms which makes it a good race for those keen to take on the favourite. They include last year's winner Politologue, potential rising stars Nube Negra and First Flow, top mare Put The Kettle On who is unbeaten at Cheltenham as well as last season's Champion Hurdle fourth in Cilaos Emery. Rouge Vif has been tipped up in places and I did have a look at his place odds after declarations (quick pause to see what they are now) but I think I'd rather back him each-way than take the current price. His trainer, Harry Whittington, didn't saddle a winner in December or January but was four from 18 in February and is two from 13 this month. Rouge Vif won on his reappearance in October, wasn't disgraced in the Tingle Creek at the start of December before a very disappointing run later that month behind Nube Negra. With his yard in better form and drying ground in his favour, there's a clear case to be made for last season's Arkle third to outrun his odds but will that be good enough to hit the frame?

Female-winning rides 🙌 | 10 of the best | Cheltenham Festival

1039: The big betting race today is the Coral Cup - I think that's fair to say - and Jack Kennedy's interview after the last was interesting as he said: "I’m looking forward to Grand Roi tomorrow in the Coral Cup; he has a nice chance, and obviously Envoi Allen." Perhaps it is just because that was his next big chance that Grand Roi was the first name off his tongue and the £400,000 purchase appears to have been laid out for this prize and connections haven't thought that booking Jordan Gainford was necessary. He's as big a price as he's been for sometime with Craigneiche and Guard Your Dreams both coming in for notable support and has to be a huge player. There's a little added intrigue in that he used to be trained by Henderson when owned by Million In Mind.

1025: Prominent in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual betting is last year's winner Chosen Mate who has the help of 7lb claimer Jordan Gainford in his attempt to defy a 9lb higher mark. A quick look at tomorrow's cards shows that Gainford is also on board The Bosses Oscar and The Shunter so he has three huge rides in the handicaps and his wasn't a name that I was familiar with. He's certainly been busy recently with 33 of his 94 career rides (under Rules) coming in March, the most mounts he's had in any other month this season is 10 in July and February. He won on three of those in February and added another this month and his star is clearly in the ascendancy. It's a fascinating twist to the story and I'll be watching Chosen Mate closely as The Bosses Oscar has long looked an ideal sort for the Pertemps Final with only the handicapper's decision to whack his mark up to 151 tempering enthusiasm (I reserve the right to do a complete U-turn between now and off-time). Here's a little interview with the young man below - his name may be a whole lot more familiar to racegoers by the end of the week; talking of which, what's he on in the Martin Pipe?

Promising young talent, Jordan Gainford has turned pro & starts off with 6 rides for Gordon Elliott

1014: There are two non-runners today and, for the sakes of the below, three if you include Altior. Two of those runners are from Nicky Henderson's yard with Altior having coughed and Theinval taken out after, I believe, also failing to satisfy. As we all know too well colds and the like can spread very quickly and Dame De Compagnie was notably disappointing in the David Nicholson yesterday, she'd beaten the winner in the previous season's Coral Cup after all. The yard is still operating at a decent strike rate but it has to be a slight niggle especially, if like me, you've taken a shine to several of the Seven Barrows runners lining up in the Coral Cup. I also fancied Joseph O'Brien to have a decent week and he has three live contenders in the Grand Annual but his two runners in the Boodles yesterday, including one well fancied, ran abjectly. O'Brien saddles Keskonrisk in the opener and he was an interesting runner having been stepped up to Grade One company after winning his maiden and wasn't disgraced in finishing just over 12 lengths behind Appreciate It on what was only his third start. Keskonrisk, though, is another who has taken a walk in the betting.

👀Day One of the Cheltenham Festival done and dusted. What lies ahead tomorrow? Lord knows! But one of the stories of the week would be Bear Ghylls and Nicky Martin. Can David take down Goliath?👇🏼#AnythingCanHappen pic.twitter.com/Guz5irXXDE — VANESSA BINNIE RYLE (@V_Binnie_Ryle) March 16, 2021

1007: The Ballymore Novices' Hurdle is an eagerly anticipated race with three very smart novices lining up (with all due respect to the remainder). There is often talk of the 'Irish banker of the week' ahead of the Cheltenham Festival but they have dominate this year's four days to the extent that I doubt you could narrow it down to one horse. However, if you had asked that question in the last fortnight I suspect that Bob Olinger may have featured highly as I've heard him described as 'special' and 'a certainty' and more besides. Despite all of that, his position at the top of the market is being threatened by Gaillard du Mesnil and the pair could well be joint-favourites before long. Their strength in the market is fairly incredible given Paul Nicholls has compared Bravemansgame to Denman - I don't recall any such comparisons before - and he hasn't backed down from that either. The Challow Hurdle winner must surely be a huge player and at 4/1, I'm happy to put my faith in the Ditcheat handler. There are only seven runners which hampers the each-way market but that hasn't stopped notable support coming in for the unbeaten Bear Ghylls which would be a huge story but small yards don't win at Cheltenham do they?

1003: Details on the going can be found below and aren't expected to dry out as quickly as they did yesterday when Simon Claisse was even throwing around the word 'sunburn' after racing. It's been a long time since that's been a factor on these shores. It is, potentially, a(nother) big day for Willie Mullins with Chacun Pour Soi, Monkfish, the well-supported Gaillard du Mesnil in the first and fascinating Coral Cup punt Blue Sari. And then there's the bumper...... Closutton Stables have such a strong team and it will probably be a disappointing day if they haven't had a treble. It's a ridiculous period of domination.

Day Two of The Festival™ supporting @WellChild is here 🏇



🌱Going Update🌱



The official going on all courses is now GOOD TO SOFT all round. #CheltenhamFestival



Check out our Going update here 👉https://t.co/WQDuuVcReF pic.twitter.com/r2DEF9jDDn — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 17, 2021

1000: Good morning, I hope you're all fit and raring to go for Ladies' Day, St Patrick's Day, Queen Mother Champion Chase Day - whatever you want to call it, there's another cracking day of racing ahead of us - with luck. I've had a brief bit of morning exercise, a walk along a waterway communing with nature as it were, with the odd kingfisher a delight and some crows harassing a sitting duck less so. That brings us, sort of, to Chacun Pour Soi. Will he be a sitting duck on the Cheltenham Hill or will he power away from his rivals to provide Willie Mullins with a clean sweep of the championship races?