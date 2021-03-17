Cheltenham Festival: Today's market movers

Paddy Power

120 Gaillard Du Mesnil 2 from 9-4

155 Monkfish 3-10f from 4-11f

230 Craigneiche 7cf from 8

305 First Flow 16 from 18

340 Some Neck 9 from 10

415 Ibleo 9 from 10

450 Kilcruit 5-4f from 13-8f

Betfair:

Barry Orr: ‘’In the opening Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at 1.20pm, the undefeated Bear Ghylls, has attracted plenty of support and is now 9/1 from 16/1 to give Somerset trainer, Nicky Martin a Festival winner’’

‘’The Willie Mullins juggernaut rolls on thought with Monkfish, in the 1.55pm, and Chacun Pour Soi in the feature, Queen Mother Champion Chase, both short priced favourites and being doubled up by punters at combined odds of 11/8 against’’

‘’Plenty of punters are making it a treble with the third short priced favourite of the day, Easyland in the X-Country. The treble is currently paying 7/2 and it would be a bad day for the Bookies should all 3 win’’

Festival Specials

Prestbury Cup: 1/16 Ireland (was 1/4) , 10/1 Great Britain (was 7/2) , 12/1 Tie (was 15/2) Ireland lead 5-2

Cheltenham Festival Top Trainer – Betfair Betting: 1/8 Willie Mullins (was 1/5) 7/1 Henry De Bromhead, 10/1 Denise Foster, 14/1 Nicky Henderson 50/1 Paul Nicholls

Cheltenham Festival Top jockey – Betfair Betting 4/11 Paul Townend (was 1/3) , 3/1 Jack Kennedy (was 9/2) 6/1 Rachael Blackmore, 20/1 Nico de Boinville, 50/1 Aidan Coleman, 66/1 Harry Cobden (was 25/1)