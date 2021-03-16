Cheltenham Wednesday preview & tips: Rory Delargy's best bets

Racing betting tips: Cheltenham Festival, Wednesday March 17 0.5pts e.w. Does He Know in 1.20 Cheltenham at 80/1 (Betfair) 1pt e.w. Grand Roi in 2.30 Cheltenham at 6/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6, 7) 1pt e.w. Us And Them in 4.15 Cheltenham at 14/1 (Hills, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Forgiveness Can Pay with Quirky Gelding - 1:20 Cheltenham

The Ballymore doesn’t look a betting race at first glance, but I note that Betfair are going three places on their Sportsbook, and I can’t resist a small each-way bet on DOES HE KNOW at a big price. The Kim Bailey-trained gelding doesn’t appear to be arriving on form, but the trainer was kicking himself after running him in a heavy-ground Pertemps qualifier at Exeter last time, and he simply failed to cope with the extreme test. Not many will forgive him for running out in the Challow Hurdle won by Bravemansgame, but I can, as I think he was looking around him and lost concentration rather than ducking out deliberately. He is a C&D Grade 2 winner on good to soft ground, and his career record on such ground or quicker reads 12111. He needs to improve again to win this, but he’s a classier animal than odds of 80/1 suggest, and 16/1 for him to be third or better is undeniably value.

A Grand Day Out - 2:30 Cheltenham

Sneezy Foster has a chance to get her stable in the headlines for the right reasons next week, and GRAND ROI is perhaps her outstanding candidate among the handicaps. Unlike many, he had no other options aside from the Coral Cup, and looks to have been laid out for the race. A useful juvenile for Nicky Henderson when running in the Million in Mind colours, he was contractually obliged to through the sales ring at the end of the 2019/20 season, and was picked up by Noel and Valerie Moran for the princely sum of £400,000. Stepped up to 2½m on his debut for Gordon Elliott, he was put in his place by Beacon Edge, but stayed on well enough to show that the trip is well within his compass. He improved to win a Grade 2 at Limerick next time, although his main market rival flopped, leaving him with a little to prove, but he did so when 4¾ lengths second to Bachasson on his most recent start in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas. He was giving Bachasson 7lb there, and had Beacon Edge behind in third, so with winner and third taking Grade 2 events subsequently, the Naas form is copper-bottomed, and he has the scope to progress again at this trip. He will be able to take up a prominent position, which should be an advantage on the old course, and he has scope to develop into a top-class performer.

Third Time Lucky For Us? 4:15 Cheltenham

Third in the Arkle in 2019, and filling the same place in this race a year ago, US AND THEM owes me nothing at the Festival, but I reckon he can go a couple of places better if the ground comes up quicker than soft. He was very unlucky in the Arkle, getting messed around worse than most in the false start, so that he ended up in last place at the first fence, and I thought it was a smashing run to stay on into third. Joseph O’Brien’s charge has not impressed on home soil since the Arkle, but his run in this last year shows he’s still got the ability to land a big handicap, and he’s slightly lower in the weights a year on. I’m told that he has struggled with ulcers, which may explain his patchy form, but he’s had treatment for those since last seen, and he will appreciate getting back on spring ground. The fact that the race has been moved to the old course is a positive, if anything, and his previous Festival form is much more significant than this season’s efforts, as is evidenced by the result of this contest in the past decade or so. Published at 1800 GMT on 16/03/21