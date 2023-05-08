The master of Ballydoyle suffered a Betfred Derby blow when warm favourite Auguste Rodin failed to figure in Saturday's QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket but he's set to unleash more potential Classic colts this week.

After Wednesday's Boodles Chester Vase Stakes, in which O'Brien has Adelaide River as the sole declaration under Ryan Moore, at Lingfield on Saturday he has entered Dundalk maiden winner Bertinelli, who was second over 10 furlongs at Cork last month, along with impressive recent with Cork maiden winner Gooloogong, tipped at 50/1 in our Antepost Value Bet column on April 22.

Nine winners of the Lingfield race have gone on to claim Derby glory over the years, the most recent of which being the O'Brien-trained Anthony Van Dyck in 2019.

The last horse to feature in the trial to go on and win the Derby on his next start was Adayar, the 2021 runner-up for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby.

Appleby has Adayar's full-brother Military Order entered this year on the back of his comeback win at Newbury, as well as Dubawi colt Local Dynasty, who was last seen winning a Listed race over a mile at Pontefract in October.

The other horses entered are Allo Al Khawaneej, Artistic Star, Chesspiece, Circle of Fire, Knockbrex, Laafi, Ndaawi, Regal Empire, Think First, Waipiro.

The Ed Walker-trained Waipiro, who is a half-brother to Hong Kong hero Waikuku, was an intended runner at Newmarket last Friday but was unable to compete as rival runner Forca Timao kicked out on the way to the start and struck the arm of jockey Tom Marquand. Marquand sustained an injury that required stitches and he was forced to step down, causing the withdrawal of the colt.

Marquand is healing having escaped any broken bones and Walker reports the horse to be none the worse as the blow did not reach him.

“He’s absolutely fine, unfortunately for Tom he took the blow,” he said.

“It’s obviously a real pain for us because Lingfield looks like it’s going to be on soft ground now and that (Newmarket) was the right spot for him. It’s frustrating, but he’s well and he’s being trained for Lingfield at the moment.

“I’d run him on good to soft but I wouldn’t run him on soft, so it’ll be dependent on which way things go this week."