Limestone Lad Hurdle report and reaction: Anzadam cruises to victory at Naas

Anzadam justified very short odds with a straightforward success in the three-runner Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle.

Willie Mullins' fascinating French import arrived with a sizeable reputation and, while he didn't make the track as a juvenile hurdler last season, kicked off in the Joe and Marie Donnelly silks with a striking Grade 3 success at Fairyhouse at the end of November. The five-year-old was sent off at 1/10 favourite to make it two from two in Ireland and did so with the minimum of fuss in Sunday's Grade 3 event, cruising around under restraint at the back of the small field before being allowed to stride on by Paul Townend after the final flight. He sluiced through the testing conditions on the run-in and quickly shot clear to beat 16/1 shot Beacon Edge by 11 lengths, with Laafi finishing a further neck behind in last. Paddy Power left Anzadam unchanged at 10/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, a market topped by Saturday's Unibet Hurdle winner Constitution Hill at 4/5. Sky Bet, who offer non-runner no-bet, go 8/1 about Anzadam in the day-one feature at the Festival in March. Their Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "We didn't learn a whole lot from Sunday's race as he wasn't really tested but Anzadam remains a very interesting horse and he obviously couldn't be in better hands than Willie Mullins. We're 8/1 in the NRNB market and 10/1 the traditional antepost book ahead of next weekend's Irish Champion Hurdle where the Donnellys will look to strengthen their hand with State Man hopefully in action."

Townend said on Racing TV: "He got a bit keen after the hurdle down the side (of the track) but when I got him back he was fine again and it worked out nicely. "I went out with the opinion that if he's going to be what we hope he can be, he was going to be able to pick them up and get them to spit it out and I think he has plenty of pace. "He came up out of my hands a couple of times as we were going so slow early, but he has huge scope and, as we've seen yesterday (with Constitution Hill's last-flight mistake at Cheltenham), they can all live on the edge a bit can't they?! "I was surprised by the kind of ride I got off him at Fairyhouse, compared to what he's like at home, so he's better on the racecourse (than at home). The dream is alive and we'll go on again." Mullins said: "That was a very good performance. Paul gave him a squeeze after the last and he quickened away nicely. There was no sign of him stopping. “He has a good engine and is climbing up the tree nicely. He could be anything. He’s in the Champion Hurdle but maybe we should wait for Aintree. That looks appealing and he’s still only five. "The jump he put in at the third last I thought was extraordinary and showed me that we’ll have no trouble going novice chasing with him when we want. We’ll see how far we can go with hurdling and see what his owners would like to do." Another Triumph contender? Mullins and Townend were also on target with Charlus in the Get Extra Cheltenham Places Now At BetVictor Maiden Hurdle. Four-year-old French Flat recruit Charlus was never far from the early pace and was pushed along to lead at the last, before coming a length and a quarter clear of Holy See (2/1) in second. The 28/1 chance Kool One finished third. The winner was clipped to a general 20/1 for the Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and his trainer confirmed he is likely to be on the Festival team.

“That was a very pleasing first run for a Churchill off the Flat. I was afraid he’d be too keen and was really pleased how he settled and jumped,” said Mullins. “He had a couple of little setbacks earlier in the season and we’re hoping that he’ll improve enough to merit his entry in the Triumph Hurdle.” Of the owners, The Why Knot Partnership, Mullins added: “It’s a new partnership between a number of groups hatched over a social occasion. They have four or five horses, mostly dual-purpose types, and our aim would be to have runners at the likes of Cheltenham and Ascot." City thriving over fences The Closutton hat-trick was brought up when Dancing City put in an assured performance to win the Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase. Tracked all the way by Gavin Cromwell's classy mare Bioliminescence, Townend kept Dancing City towards the stands' side on straightening for home for the final time and while his closest market rival and hot pursuer moved up to lay down a challenge approaching the last fence, the 8/11 favourite - who was in receipt of 1lb from the runner-up - simply had too many guns and ran on to score by three and a half lengths. Bookmakers were suitably impressed and cut Dancing City for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, Paddy Power and Betfair going 4/1 and Sky Bet offering 9/2 (NRNB). Bioliminescence is a best-priced 6/1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Chase, a race her connections won last March with Limerick Lace.

