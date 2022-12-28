A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Leopardstown where Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy completed a treble.
Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combined to win with Sam’s Choice and the fast-improving Maxxum.
Kennedy delivered 8/1 shot Sam’s Choice with a well-timed challenge to secure top honours in the Irish Daily Star Christmas Handicap Hurdle before 11/4 favourite Maxxum routed his rivals in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle to supplement a similarly dominant success at Navan last month.
The latter was cut to 4/1 from 16/1 by Betfair for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival.
“In fairness, Jack said to run Sam’s Choice in a big field. He followed them around and it worked out well,” said Elliott. "We thought Maxxum was well handicapped when he came to us and we’re very happy with him. He’s going the right way. He shouldn’t have much problem getting into the Pertemps Final now!”
Elliott and Kennedy went on to complete a treble with Conflated in the Grade One Savills Chase.
Deep Cave lunged late to provide Henry de Bromhead with a welcome tonic in the opening Savills Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown.
The Knockeen handler failed to saddle a winner across the first two days of the Christmas Festival and less than an hour before day three got under way, he was forced to withdraw his Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard from the featured Savills Chase on veterinary advice.
Deep Cave, a £235,000 purchase after winning an Irish point-to-point, shaped with significant promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Punchestown last month, though, and was an 11/4 chance to go one better.
Lot Of Joy looked likely to provide Willie Mullins with yet another winner following his Tuesday’s six-timer at the Foxrock track after taking over the lead from Firm Footings.
But the 6/5 favourite wandered under pressure after the final flight and Rachael Blackmore conjured a late run from Deep Cave to get up and score by half a length.
De Bromhead said: “He’s a nice horse and we always liked him. I thought he was going to win in Punchestown and then he just got outbattled.
“Davy (Russell) felt he went a bit soon the last day, so we said we’d take our time. I’m delighted for the owners who are new to the game. We’ll look to the spring and see what is there.”
Gentlemansgame (2/1) made a successful debut over regulation fences in the Ballymaloe Relish Beginners Chase under Darragh O’Keeffe, proving eight lengths too strong for 10/11 favourite I Am Maximus.
Winning trainer Mouse Morris said: “He fiddled a few which was good when he got in a bit close and the faster he was going, the better he was jumping. He’ll come on plenty from that.
“Three miles is his trip and he’ll have to go into Graded races now. He might come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival. You only have to look at him and you can’t help loving him. He’s the kind of horse I really like.”
For the second afternoon running Willie and Patrick Mullins combined to win the concluding bumper with a short-priced favourite.
Ile Atlantique, who finished third over hurdles in France on his only previous outing, was a 4/7 shot for the Midland Legal Solicitors Flat Race and knuckled down to beat Feronily by just over two lengths.
Willie Mullins said: “He’s a nice sort and is just learning on the job. He was very green turning for home and when Patrick asked him it took a while for the penny to drop up the straight.
“I think he’s championship bumper class so he’ll be heading down that road. He’ll probably come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival.”
