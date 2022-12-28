Conflated returned to the scene of his finest hour to land the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.
Winner of the Irish Gold Cup here last season, the 2/1 favourite was always travelling sweetly towards the head of affairs and was in front two out.
Jack Kennedy's mount was last off the bridle and he had this won some way out, drawing five lengths clear of Kemboy (18/5). His task was made easier when favourite A Plus Tard was withdrawn at lunchtime on veterinary advice.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 14/1 for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Sky Bet are 10s from 33s.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.