Celebration time for Gordon Elliott
Savills Chase report and replay: Conflated impresses at Leopardstown

By David Ord
14:37 · WED December 28, 2022

Conflated returned to the scene of his finest hour to land the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Winner of the Irish Gold Cup here last season, the 2/1 favourite was always travelling sweetly towards the head of affairs and was in front two out.

Jack Kennedy's mount was last off the bridle and he had this won some way out, drawing five lengths clear of Kemboy (18/5). His task was made easier when favourite A Plus Tard was withdrawn at lunchtime on veterinary advice.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 14/1 for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Sky Bet are 10s from 33s.

