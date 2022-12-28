Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A Plus Tard is out on his own at Haydock
A Plus Tard - ruled out of Savills Chase

Savills Chase: A Plus Tard ruled out after knocking joint

By Alan Magee
12:09 · WED December 28, 2022

A Plus Tard will miss the Savills Chase at Leopardstown after being withdrawn on veterinary advice

Last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was a last-gasp winner of the Grade One contest in 2020 and was caught close home by Galvin in last year’s renewal.

Despite a disappointing seasonal reappearance when pulling up in last month’s Betfair Chase at Haydock, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned eight-year-old was a hot favourite to get back on the winning trail.

However, A Plus Tard will not line up in the feature event on day three of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

De Bromhead said: “It’s frustrating, but he’s banged his joint and we just don’t want to risk him. The vets are going to dig deeper. He’s moving perfect, but he just banged his joint and there’s a bit of heat there, so we’ll see.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING