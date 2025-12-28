Leopardstown review and free video replays | Lazare De Star impresses

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Leopardstown where the good form of Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy continued.
Rising Star at Leopardstown
It's been a Christmas to remember for Gordon Elliott and his team and they have another nice prospect on their hands in Lazare De Star who readily landed the odds in the Savills Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles.
The 6/4 favourite was settled in behind the front-running Jet To Monte Carlo and held his position until easing to the front in the home straight under Jack Kennedy, quickly opening up a lead of around four lengths approaching the last.
That advantage was maintained to the line as he finished four and a quarter clear of Le Moulin Rouge who, in turn, was almost three lengths clear of Cluain Chormaic.
Lazare De Star, who finished second to the Willie Mullins trained Saint Baco on his Rules debut, was cut to 16/1 from 25/1 Tuners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power.
Kennedy told Racing TV: "Very pleased. Jumped brilliant, jumped nearly too well, I was landing on the back of Jet To Monte Carlo and was having to take him back and probably lit him up a small bit.
"He was very professional today. He was a bit green the last day but learned loads from it and done it well today. He bumped into a very nice horse but we thought he'd come forward a lot from that and he has. I was impressed with how he quickened up the straight there and galloped to the line."
Simply Divin
Koktail Divin (11/4), trained by Henry De Bromhead, put his rivals to the sword in the Ballymaloe Relish Rising Stars Beginners Chase, a race that has been won by Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File in recent years.
Jumping out at the head of affairs, Koktail Divin was stalked by 2/1 favourite Kiss Will - three or four lengths back - approaching the second last and jumped that fence aggressively whereas Kiss Will made a momentum stopping error that put paid to his chances.
Darragh O'Keeffe kept Koktail Divin up to his work and the five-year-old responded willingly, scoring by 21 lengths.
Kiss Will was challenged for minor honours at the last but held on for second from Shuffle The Deck.
"He was unreal," said O'Keeffe.
"He's always been very good. Today, coming back in trip on a bit of nicer ground after probably getting a bit outstayed the last day at Punchestown, we said we'd let him go on and use his stride and jumping and he was foot perfect all the way.
"Everytime I got a good jump at Punchestown, because it was over that trip and the ground, I was always taking him back whereas today when I got a good jump I could keep it and great he's got the job done; still a young horse and hopefully he stays improving.
"I wouldn't rule out trying three miles again on better ground but everything seemed perfect for him today."
