Leopardstown review and free video replays | Lazare De Star impresses

Rising Star at Leopardstown

It's been a Christmas to remember for Gordon Elliott and his team and they have another nice prospect on their hands in Lazare De Star who readily landed the odds in the Savills Maiden Hurdle over two and a half miles.

The 6/4 favourite was settled in behind the front-running Jet To Monte Carlo and held his position until easing to the front in the home straight under Jack Kennedy, quickly opening up a lead of around four lengths approaching the last.

That advantage was maintained to the line as he finished four and a quarter clear of Le Moulin Rouge who, in turn, was almost three lengths clear of Cluain Chormaic.

Lazare De Star, who finished second to the Willie Mullins trained Saint Baco on his Rules debut, was cut to 16/1 from 25/1 Tuners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power.

Kennedy told Racing TV: "Very pleased. Jumped brilliant, jumped nearly too well, I was landing on the back of Jet To Monte Carlo and was having to take him back and probably lit him up a small bit.

"He was very professional today. He was a bit green the last day but learned loads from it and done it well today. He bumped into a very nice horse but we thought he'd come forward a lot from that and he has. I was impressed with how he quickened up the straight there and galloped to the line."