Leopardstown reports, reaction and free video replays from Saturday

Fresh from recording six winners across the Friday meetings, Gordon Elliott saddled a remarkable 22,511/1 four-timer at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The highlight came when Skylight Hustle won a dramatic Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. He was seemingly set for second as Talk The Talk went past to hit the front going to the final flight only to crumple on landing and fall. That left the 3/1 favourite back at the head of affairs and he stayed there, beating Carrigmoornaspruce by five lengths. It was a further three-and-a-half back to Love Me Tender in third.

The Skylight Hustle team pose for the cameras

The sponsors cut the winner to 20/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme and introduced Talk The Talk at 12/1. Spokesman for Sky Bet Michael Shinners said: "Skylight Hustle continued the brilliant form of Gordon Elliott, although if Talk The Talk had stood up perhaps things would've been different. "The Sky Bet Supreme betting has certainly come to life over the festive period and currently El Cairos heads the market with us at 5/1."

“I don’t know if we’d have won but we definitely weren’t beaten and Jack (Kennedy) felt the same,” the winning trainer Gordon Elliott told Racing TV. “We were unlucky yesterday with El Cairos, that’s jumps racing and the name of the game but I’m delighted to win. “He’s come on again today. To be honest I think there’s a bit more improvement in him. He doesn’t look well for one of my horses, walking around the ring he hasn’t the best of skins so I think if we can rectify a few things there’s improvement in him. “He got a bit lit up at Fairyhouse last time so we said we’d drop him in and take our time today. Halfway down the back I wasn’t sure it was that good an idea but Jack said when the gaps came he took them. I’m absolutely delighted. “I think he’ll stay further and if he goes further it might suit him better because he has boot and you can drop him in and ride a race. He’s a good horse.”

Bowensonfire (left) charges to the front

Kennedy was aboard Bowensonfire who went to the front late to win the National Maternity Hospital Foundation Handicap Hurdle as the 3/1 favourite and ironically Sam Ewing, who also won the feature race aboard Solness and was aboard Talk The Talk in the other Grade One, rode the other two winners for Elliott. Hardy Stuff sprang a 20/1 surprise in the opening Paddy Power I Have No Idea What Day It Is 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle, edging out Ole Ole by a head. And Ewing saved the best to last, galvanising Favori De Champdou to spring a 66/1 surprise in the Paddy Power Chase. He drew four-and-a-half lengths clear of Search For Glory to continue a wonderful day for his yard.

Kargese is out on her own at Leopardstown

Bloodless all-the-way win for Kargese Kargese ran out a bloodless winner of the Paddy Power From The Horses Mouth Podcast Beginners Chase for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. The 10/11 favourite set out to make every yard of the running and was never headed, jumping slickly in the main. Almost from the start James’s Gate was her only real pursuer but he took a crashing fall at the final ditch, which was the second last fence with the two down the home straight dolled off, and unfortunately it was a life-ending incident for the horse. Lovely Hurling (7/4) ran on into second but was flattered to get within 14 lengths of the eased down winner. The sponsors and Sky Bet cut Kargese to 20s from 25s for the Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham and 12s from 16s for the Arkle.