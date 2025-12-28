Teahupoo won the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown | report, reaction and free video replay

Teahupoo (13/8 favourite) ran out an impressive winner of the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, leading home a one-two for owners Robcour.
Ballyburn was made 13/8 favourite for the eagerly awaited contest despite having finished a nose behind Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle (over two miles four furlongs) at Fairyhouse last month but never looked like reversing the form with the former Stayers' Hurdle winner.
Rocky's Diamond made the running in the near three mile contest, regularly going on by up to six lengths, with the market principals keeping close tabs on each other. Ballyburn generally raced in second, three or four widths off the rail, but Jack Kennedy, aboard the winner, always had his rival in his sights.
Rocky's Diamond's advantage was dwindling as he made a mistake at the second last and Teahupoo breezed up the inside, travelling strongly whereas Paul Townend was sending out the distress signals aboard Ballyburn and it was soon evident that his mount had no more to offer.
The popular veteran Bob Olinger had been held-up in last but moved through the field to emerge as the nearest challenger although he never got to within three or four lengths of Teahupoo who proved far too strong for his rivals.
Ballyburn held off Home By The Lee for third with the winning distances seven lengths and the same.
Victory provided trainer Gordon Elliott with a sixth success in the Grade 1 contest in 11 years.
A delighted Kennedy told Racing TV: "Throughout the race I wasn't sure how well I was going, I went by Paul kind of turning out of the back and he came alive and when I left him he went completely to sleep again and I jumped to the front at the second last and away he went. It was probably one of his best performances.
"He's getting older now and even though he raced today, he was never a horse that would do too much, but he's got even more laidback now; if he was sitting at home in his stable, all he'd be doing was eating and sleeping and getting fat.
"It's good to be out here today and get that done.
"From where I was it looked like Paul was having an easier time of it on him today. I'll see when I watch the race back but I thought Paul would be fairly happy with the way he was going throughout the race and I probably wasn't that happy with how I was going but, I'm not sure was it the last down the back?, Paul was slow at it and Rocky's Diamond had flattened the hurdle in front of me and my lad was quick out by Ballyburn and I thought from there on that I was happy enough."
Teahupoo is now the clear 7/4 (generally) favourite to regain his Stayers' Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival and Kennedy believes he's still the one to beat.
"I think so," he responded. "I don't see why not.
"There are younger guns coming but he's still the one they all have to beat. I know he got turned over at Cheltenham last season but probably wasn't one of my finest hours in the saddle either so I'll have learned from that too."
