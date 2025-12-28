Teahupoo won the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown | report, reaction and free video replay

Teahupoo (13/8 favourite) ran out an impressive winner of the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, leading home a one-two for owners Robcour.

Ballyburn was made 13/8 favourite for the eagerly awaited contest despite having finished a nose behind Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle (over two miles four furlongs) at Fairyhouse last month but never looked like reversing the form with the former Stayers' Hurdle winner. Rocky's Diamond made the running in the near three mile contest, regularly going on by up to six lengths, with the market principals keeping close tabs on each other. Ballyburn generally raced in second, three or four widths off the rail, but Jack Kennedy, aboard the winner, always had his rival in his sights. Rocky's Diamond's advantage was dwindling as he made a mistake at the second last and Teahupoo breezed up the inside, travelling strongly whereas Paul Townend was sending out the distress signals aboard Ballyburn and it was soon evident that his mount had no more to offer. The popular veteran Bob Olinger had been held-up in last but moved through the field to emerge as the nearest challenger although he never got to within three or four lengths of Teahupoo who proved far too strong for his rivals. Ballyburn held off Home By The Lee for third with the winning distances seven lengths and the same. Victory provided trainer Gordon Elliott with a sixth success in the Grade 1 contest in 11 years.

