Leopardstown and Paris options for A Lilac Rolla

Two from two as a juvenile last season, the Harry Angel filly maintained her unbeaten record when bagging a Group Three prize at Leopardstown on her reappearance, before finding only Fallen Angel too strong in her bid for Classic glory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Taking on her elders for the first time on the July course, A Lilac Rolla posted another fine effort in defeat to pick up a bronze medal alongside Rogue Millennium, and trainer Paddy Twomey will do his best to find his charge a suitable opportunity to win a Group One prize before the season is out.

“I was delighted with how she ran. It was a very good race, I was very happy with her and she came out of the race in good order,” he said.

“It mightn’t have been the ideal track for her, but she’s run a career-best on numbers.

“I think something like the Matron will be very much in our thoughts. It’s the type of race we’re looking for, she’s proven at Group One level and we’d obviously like to win one.

“The Matron or the Prix de la Foret, something like that.”

