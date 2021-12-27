Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

One to make A Plus Tard work?

The Irish still have complete control over the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture based on what we saw at Kempton on Boxing Day and Tuesday’s Savills Chase at Leopardstown is obviously going to rubberstamp that impression even further.

A Plus Tard is odds-on to win the race for a second year in succession and will take all the beating if turning up in the same kind of form he was in at Haydock just over a month ago. The fact Henry De Bromhead’s charge is only seven, just about to turn eight, should strike fear into all of his rivals but Leopardstown does have a habit of throwing up the same names year on year and, despite getting on a bit now (relative to the favourite at least), course regulars/specialists Kemboy and Delta Work are unlikely to go down without a fight.

Willie Mullins’ Kemboy put up a brave defence here last year but, like a few of Gordon Elliott’s horses, I’m not sure Delta Work was at his best all season last term and it’s the latter who appeals most, despite the form of his promising comeback run at Down Royal being let down to some extent by Frodon and Minella Indo at Kempton.

Delta Work unseated Jack Kennedy 12 months ago but the jockey has obviously been keen to get back to full fitness for this high-profile meeting, and I’d expect his mount to go well on ground that will play to his strengths.

He’s not hugely appealing at half the price he was a fortnight ago, however, and I can just about pass over the current 8/1 about Abacadabras too as he tackles three miles for the first time in the Dornan Engineering Christmas Hurdle. The new trip around Leopardstown could be just what he needs to bring out a little bit more improvement at this stage in his career.