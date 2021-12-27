1pt e.w. Port Stanley in 1.10 Leopardstown at 16/1 (Ladbrokes, BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
The Irish still have complete control over the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture based on what we saw at Kempton on Boxing Day and Tuesday’s Savills Chase at Leopardstown is obviously going to rubberstamp that impression even further.
A Plus Tard is odds-on to win the race for a second year in succession and will take all the beating if turning up in the same kind of form he was in at Haydock just over a month ago. The fact Henry De Bromhead’s charge is only seven, just about to turn eight, should strike fear into all of his rivals but Leopardstown does have a habit of throwing up the same names year on year and, despite getting on a bit now (relative to the favourite at least), course regulars/specialists Kemboy and Delta Work are unlikely to go down without a fight.
Willie Mullins’ Kemboy put up a brave defence here last year but, like a few of Gordon Elliott’s horses, I’m not sure Delta Work was at his best all season last term and it’s the latter who appeals most, despite the form of his promising comeback run at Down Royal being let down to some extent by Frodon and Minella Indo at Kempton.
Delta Work unseated Jack Kennedy 12 months ago but the jockey has obviously been keen to get back to full fitness for this high-profile meeting, and I’d expect his mount to go well on ground that will play to his strengths.
He’s not hugely appealing at half the price he was a fortnight ago, however, and I can just about pass over the current 8/1 about Abacadabras too as he tackles three miles for the first time in the Dornan Engineering Christmas Hurdle. The new trip around Leopardstown could be just what he needs to bring out a little bit more improvement at this stage in his career.
I won’t resist a dart in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, though, and the consistent PORT STANLEY is the one to be on at a big price.
He has some really eyecatching form with the likes of Asterion Forlonge, Energumene and – if you go back to his bumper days – Abacadabras and Envoi Allen, but he’s never run in a handicap hurdle before and he’s totally unexposed as a three-miler too.
He was campaigned over fences last season, producing several highly creditable efforts in defeat, and has started this year in a similar vein, putting a Listowel fall behind him with a second at Fairyhouse and third at Punchestown.
Nudged up a couple of pounds in the ratings to 134 over fences following last month’s run, he suddenly looks really well treated as he’s able to race off 9lb lower back over the smaller obstacles here and P J Hanlon has been booked to take off another 7lb.
Cheekpieces are back to replace the blinkers which trainer Jessica Harrington experimented with last time and he won’t mind what the weather is like as he’s pretty versatile in that regard. A prominent racer who will hopefully stay out of trouble in this huge field, Port Stanley should run his race once again and looks a really good each-way option with extra places on offer.
Best bet among the low-grade ITV4 action at Catterick and Leicester comes in the Pertemps Network Leicestershire Silver Fox Handicap Chase where RED HAPPY could go off a good bit shorter than the current 5/1.
David Pipe is a dab hand with French imports in handicap chases over the intermediate trip and this horse was clearly improving at a decent rate when winning back-to-back races over fences in his homeland when last seen.
He’s been given a short break since moving to Pond House but it looks highly significant Pipe is running the four-year-old in open company just days before his considerable 8lb age allowance disappears, and sometimes as a punter you simply have to take the hint.
His new trainer sticks to the blinkers and tongue-tie combination that worked so well last time (forged clear to win by seven lengths) and, while he wouldn’t mind the forecast rain to be on the heavier side to help ease the chase course, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make an initial BHA mark of 123 look really generous.
Published at 1530 GMT on 27/12/21
