Lecky Watson too strong for Slade Steel at Naas

Lecky Watson (10/3) claimed the scalp of odds-on favourite Slade Steel in the Bar One Racing '100% Acca Boost On Self Service Terminals' Beginners Chase at Naas.

The runner-up, winner of the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham in March, finished second in on his chasing debut at Navan in November and again had to settle for minor honours having been sent off the 8/15 market leader. Paul Townend set out to make all aboard the Willie Mullins-trained winner but Rachael Blackmore - returning from a layoff - seemingly always had him in her sights aboard Slade Steel. However, it was clear going to the last that they had a fight on their hands to get past the front-running and it was apparent soon after that fence that he wouldn't be doing it. At the line, Lecky Watson had a length-and-three-quarters in hand of his rival, with the winner's stablemate Blizzard Of Oz (10/1) running a race full of promise in third.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 25/1 from 100s for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, while Slade Steel is 33s from 16s for the Arkle. “That was a good performance, I’m delighted with how he jumped and settled in front. It looks like a big improvement on his hurdling form,” said Mullins. “Fences are bringing out improvement in him and I’m very happy with that. His attitude to jumping was tremendous as well. Paul was very happy with it and I was very happy watching. “He seemed to be able to put in quick ones and take a flier when he wanted. Generally, for a horse first time over fences, it was a very good first start. Paul was giving me the impression that he wouldn’t be afraid to go further. “He said before the race that he thought this was his trip, I thought he might want a bit further but he thought this was the right place to start him. Maybe we’ll stay around this trip.”

Regarding Slade Steel, stable representative Robbie Power said: “I thought he ran very well. I was delighted with his jumping, he jumped super. “All his form last season is on very soft ground, we’ll just have to wait. There were no excuses today and maybe on softer ground he’s a better horse.” Kate flies to floor favourite and stablemate Listed-class bumper winner Baby Kate sprouted wings close home to deny better-fancied stablemate Karoline Banbou in the Gener8 Engineering Mares Maiden Hurdle. The event she won at Cheltenham last November could hardly have worked out any better, with multiple winners emerging, but on her only other outing at Aintree in April, she disappointed when favourite for a Grade Two event. As a result, Karoline Banbou, who had Grade One form in bumpers in France, was sent off the 1/2 favourite under Mark Walsh in the JP McManus colours. The market leader looked set to land the odds as well after, having finally seen off Qualimita following a protracted battle, she began to gain the upper hand. But in a race which saw in-running betting carnage, Baby Kate then began to motor home down the centre of the track for Brian Hayes and the 4/1 chance won by a length and a quarter, with Belle The Tigress back in third for Rachael Blackmore, following her earlier second on Slade Steel on her first day back.

“That was great, she looked beaten but once she pulled out and got daylight, Brian said she just got her second wind and away with her,” said Mullins, who had earlier won Slade Steel’s race with Lecky Watson. “I’m very pleased with her because I think the other mare is good, two nice mares first and second. At this stage of the year, everything has to step up into graded company, there’s not much left, but it’ll be after the New Year.” Hayes, who was also on board for her Cheltenham win, said: “I thought we were booked for third to be honest and going out, the lads said they’d be happy with third, but then she took off. “She jumped great for her first go, remember she’s not a point-to-pointer, and I’d say she’s quite useful. She’s out of a Grade One winner in Augusta Kate, who was out of a Grade One winner in Feathard Lady, so you can’t beat breeding.” Deck looks smart prospect for Walsh Ted Walsh appears to have a very nice prospect on his hands given the way Shuffle The Deck won the Sign Up To GavinLynchRacing.com Maiden Hurdle. A point-to-point winner, he had finished third behind two nice types on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in Butch Cassidy and Sermandzarak but appeared to have taken a good leap forward. Sent off a 5/4 joint-favourite along with Mullins’ new French recruit Karbau, Mark Walsh was content to take a lead into the second last on the JP McManus-owned four-year-old. He jumped slower than Karbau there, giving the Mullins runner another chance, but in a matter of strides, Shuffle The Deck had the race won and pulled three and a quarter lengths clear of Eastern Legend, who stayed on for second. The winner is now set to step up in class next month.

