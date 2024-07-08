Laurel retains Rothschild option after missing Falmouth date

“She’s had a little hold-up with a foot abscess and missed a couple of days training last week,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

Having returned from over a year on the sidelines with a fine effort to finish second to stablemate Running Lion in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, the five-year-old looked set to return to Group One level in Friday’s feature event on the July Course, but she was not confirmed on Saturday.

The daughter of Kingman won three of her first four starts for the Juddmonte team before disappointing as a leading fancy for last year’s Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

“Unfortunately, we’ll have to hold tight and get her over that and we could look at something like the Prix Rothschild (at Deauville on July 28) if she gets over it in time.”

Another Juddmonte-owned filly who will not take up her engagement at the July meeting is Babouche, who could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut for Ger Lyons at Cork last month.

The youngster is entered in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on Friday, but Mahon revealed she too has had a small hiccup in her preparation.

He added: “She’s not going to run. Again she had a little hold-up and did her first bit of work back on Saturday and Ger thinks her fitness levels wouldn’t be strong enough to travel over after having a little break, so we’ll probably aim her at something like the Anglesey Stakes.

“I’d say she’s a high-class filly, they’ve always liked her and she’s a very good-looking filly with a good pedigree.

“She’s one we’re looking forward to, we just need to be a little bit more patient and she could be exciting.”