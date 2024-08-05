Kinross bidding for City of York Stakes hat-trick

Those races tend to represent the route he takes through the season, and last week he lined up for his fourth Lennox Stakes on the South Downs at Goodwood (replay below).

To his name Kinross has two Lennox Stakes titles, two wins in the City of York Stakes, a Prix de la Foret success and a further Group One accolade in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

The seven-year-old is a highly familiar presence having consistently turned up season after season in Group contests run over both six and seven furlongs.

Having won in 2021 and 2023 and just missed out by just a neck to Sandrine in 2022, Kinross was the 7-2 favourite under Rossa Ryan in a field of eight.

Veteran sprinter Art Power blazed a trail with John and Thady Gosden’s Audience in his wake, and as the race developed between them Kinross was left with plenty of ground to cover to get involved.

He did his level best, however, and ran on into third place with Art Power a length ahead of him and Audience another four lengths ahead in front.

Though in the autumn of his career, Kinross still showed all of his usual zest for life and the gelding will continue follow a familiar path to take in the City Of York on August 24.

“He’s absolutely fine, we were very pleased with the run,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to Marc Chan, Kinross’ owner.

“Everything’s on track, his programme is the same as ever. He will go on to York and then probably go to France.

“The speed of the race certainly held at Goodwood, which didn’t help him, but his enthusiasm to race is still there and he galloped out very strongly past the wire.

“We were very happy with the run, while he’s still enthusiastic and wants to race, we’re happy to keep racing him.”