King Turgeon and Gaboriot are set to clash in the Becher Chase at Aintree

King Turgeon and Gaboriot are set for another Aintree clash after both featured among 17 confirmations for Saturday’s Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase.
The pair finished first and third respectively in last month’s two-mile-five-furlong Grand Sefton over the Grand National fences, with a longer three-and-a-quarter-mile test set to stage their rematch this weekend.
The weights are headed by Gordon Elliott’s Coko Beach, who finished a distant second in the race last year to Chambard, who is also in contention again for Venetia Williams.
Other key names include the Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico, who was an impressive Ascot winner on his return last month, Cruz Control, Iron Bridge and last year’s Topham Chase victor Arizona Cardinal.
Another horse with plenty of experience of the Grand National circuit is Celebre d’Allen, who has completed the course in all three attempts, including when fourth in last year’s Becher and the Topham.
Owned by Allan Stennett, the 12-year-old has been a popular stalwart of Philip Hobbs and Johnson White’s Somerset yard and was winning for the ninth time in his career when reappearing at Bangor recently.
He was handed a 7lb rise by the handicapper for that five-length success and will head to Merseyside for another crack at the famous Grand National fences, with connections starting to think about the main event in April.
“He’s good and the poor old boy went up 7lb for that effort at Bangor,” said White.
“At the age of 12, I can’t think he is improving, but at the same time, he is not deteriorating either. He’s in the Becher Chase and now with his mark on 147, he’s getting us into the realms of thinking about running in a Grand National.
“He’s in good form and has come out of Bangor really well and he seems to thrive round Aintree. He’s just a horse who loves his work, loves his racing and we’re very lucky to have him.”
Grand Sefton fourth Richmond Lake could try his luck again, with Fantastic Lady, Monte Igueldo, Regal Blue, Major Dundee, Now Where Or When, Your Own Story and Percussion completing the list of possibles.
The sponsors bet: 4/1 Gaboriot, King Turgeon; 11/2 Chianti Classico; 8/1 Iron Bridge; 10/1 Cruz Control; 12/1 Coko Beach; 14/1 Arizona Cardinal, Fantastic Lady; 16/1 Celebre d’Allen, Regal Blue, Richmond Lake; 20s bar
