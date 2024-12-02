King Turgeon and Gaboriot are set to clash in the Becher Chase at Aintree

King Turgeon and Gaboriot are set for another Aintree clash after both featured among 17 confirmations for Saturday’s Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase.

The pair finished first and third respectively in last month’s two-mile-five-furlong Grand Sefton over the Grand National fences, with a longer three-and-a-quarter-mile test set to stage their rematch this weekend. The weights are headed by Gordon Elliott’s Coko Beach, who finished a distant second in the race last year to Chambard, who is also in contention again for Venetia Williams. Other key names include the Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico, who was an impressive Ascot winner on his return last month, Cruz Control, Iron Bridge and last year’s Topham Chase victor Arizona Cardinal. Another horse with plenty of experience of the Grand National circuit is Celebre d’Allen, who has completed the course in all three attempts, including when fourth in last year’s Becher and the Topham.

