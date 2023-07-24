King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes preview and tips

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the 15 horses left in Saturday's King George and he highlights the three horses on his shortlist at current prices.

ADELAIDE RIVER One of several potential runners who helps muddy the waters a little as he'd look a big price around the 25/1 mark if fully expected to be declared on Thursday. Seemed to hate Epsom after running second to Arrest in the Chester Vase but he briefly threatened Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby (not given a hard time in the saddle) before stepping up again when second to Feed The Flame in French Group 1 last time. Hard to imagine we've seen the best of him and very much in with a shout of hitting the frame at least. AUGUSTE RODIN Top-class two-year-old and quickly left 2000 Guineas flop behind when beating King Of Steel by half a length in the Derby. Followed up in fairly workmanlike style in the Irish version at the Curragh and probably needs to improve on that bare form to be beating a bunch of rock-solid older horses in this field. Still open to improvement over this trip, though, and no surprise if right in the shake-up. BOLSHOI BALLET Hasn't lived up to early expectations and couldn't get the job done when dropped back to Listed level at Royal Ascot last month. More of a stamina test here is a plus but he's outclassed on all known form.

BROOME Fairly dependable performer over variety of trips but not at his best in the Gold Cup last month and will be tapped for toe dropping back to 12 furlongs in such exalted company. DEAUVILLE LEGEND Was always the plan to go to Royal Ascot a fresh horse, having had a busy three-year-old campaign that ended with a highly creditable fourth on soft ground in the Melbourne Cup. Didn't disgrace himself when fourth to Pyledriver in the Hardwicke and he's entitled to be a bit sharper for the run but his overall body of work leaves plenty to be desired here. DESERT CROWN Obviously quite a fragile horse but one whose form on the track entitles him to maximum respect, including last year's impressive Derby success at Epson. Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has won this a record six times, five of whom were older horses, and he could improve significantly on his half-length comeback second behind Hukum in the Brigadier Gerard. EMILY UPJOHN Obvious drawback is that she bombed out when last of six in this race 12 months ago but her CV is very hard to knock otherwise. Performing better than ever this time around, waltzing past Westover and co to win the Coronation Cup and only coming up half a length short when trying to give top-notch three-year-old Paddington 7lb in the Coral-Eclipse this time. Weight-for-age is 1lb more over this longer trip but it also suits the Gosden filly a lot better so she's extremely likely to run well with Dettori back in the saddle.

Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori in the glorious Epsom sunshine

HAMISH Interesting entry for William Haggas and he's clearly as good as ever at the age of seven after Group 3 wins at Chester and York this season. However, he's a stayer and while the ground is likely to be back on the soft side come the weekend, it's unlikely to be testing enough to bring his stamina reserves into play. HUKUM Won over this course and distance at the back-end of his four-year-old campaign and he slammed Pyledriver by over four lengths in last year's Coronation Cup before spending a year on the sidelines. Resumed with half-length defeat of Desert Crown over seemingly inadequate 10 furlongs at Sandown in May and looks set to have ideal ground conditions back up in trip this weekend (pulled out of Royal meeting due to good to firm). Record when fresh - returning from 50 days or more off the track - reads 1114111 which also bodes well. KING OF STEEL Huge grey who brings considerable potential to the table but looks short enough in the market given he's yet to win at G1 level and faces nine horses who have. Gunned down late on by Auguste Rodin in the Derby (went without a prep after being withdrawn at the start of the Dante) and didn't have to improve to go one better in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot last month. Won't mind softer ground on this occasion and he's another who should be involved at the finish.

LUXEMBOURG He shaped like a step back up to this distance would be more to his liking when swept aside by Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales's Stakes last month and he had an excuse on his only previous attempt at the trip (finished lame in last year's Arc). Had previously won his third Group 1 when beating Bay Bridge in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and he shouldn't be underestimated, especially if the ground is on the soft side. POINT LONSDALE Has been well placed to win at Group 3 and Group 2 level earlier this year but had his limitations exposed again by Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup last time out. Won the 2021 Chesham on his only previous visit to Ascot but very hard to see him troubling the main players in this. PYLEDRIVER Often overlooked in top middle-distances races and he won this event at 18/1 12 months ago. Back from thick end of a year off to land the Hardwicke (replay below) over same course and distance last month and no reason to think he won't bring his A-game again given he's also proven on soft ground. He's actually the highest-rated runner in the field (124) on official BHA figures.

SIMCA MILLE Plenty of good horses in the middle-distance division over in France at the moment and while he's possibly just a rung below the very best, he's only 5-7lb below the top horses in this event based on international ratings. Didn't perform the one time he's travelled overseas in the past (2022 Japan Cup) and you sense a few of these will have to bomb out if he's to open his G1 account at the fourth time of asking. WESTOVER Certainly not out of place in G1 company and he claimed his second career success at the highest level in France earlier this month. This looks a lot hotter on the face of it and he let down favourite-backers in a big way in this race last summer so hard to have maximum faith. Also looked outclassed by Emily Upjohn at Epsom earlier this year and overall you've got to say he's got it to do.