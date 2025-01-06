Key weekend entries for top novice chases and Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle

Matt Brocklebank picks out some of the key weekend entries including a horse who could return from a long layoff in the Lanzarote at Kempton.
Can anything turn over Handstands?
We’re in for a very chilly week and jumps racing is bound to be in the balance according to most forecasts but Warwick could be forgiven for being more hopeful than other venues, and it would be good to see the TrustATrader Hampton Novices’ Chase play out as some of the nicer domestic novices are due to meet.
Ben Pauling’s Handstands is the main draw in the Grade 2 race as he’s building a likeable profile having been 3-4 over hurdles last year, the one blob coming when blown away by Ballyburn and co in the Turners at Cheltenham.
A fall three-out when well-fancied on chasing debut at Wincanton could easily have knocked his confidence but there were no obvious ill-effects on show when setting the record straight at Sandown last month.
The fact he’s been pitched into two Grade 2s since going chasing this year suggests Pauling clearly means business and he doesn’t look a typical three-miler that lacks gears. On the contrary, his raw speed should be a real weapon around Warwick providing the jumping holds up in the face of a relatively stiff test on that score.
Gary and Josh Moore’s impressive Ascot winner Mark Of Gold could also feature. He’s already at least as good over fences as he was over hurdles - and that’s just after the one go. He’s pretty versatile ground-wise and the step up in trip looks likely to bring about more improvement.
Olly Murphy’s Resplendent Grey, second to Handstands last time, has arguably achieved more than the Moore horse on a strict reading of the Sandown form, although that was his third chase run since starting out in mid-October so he’s arguably open to a little less improvement than Mark Of Gold, who had him back in fourth when the pair met in a handicap hurdle at Kempton last February.
Jonjo and A J O’Neill are doubly-entered with Johnnywho and Saint Davy, the former surely edging his way to a shot at one of the nicer spring handicaps, while Dan Skelton and owner Darren Yates have been particularly bullish over promising mare Cherie d’Am and this looks the logical next step up the ladder after her Listed win in a mares-only race over a shorter trip here last month.
Pic the interest at Wetherby
There’s a good turnout, numerically as least, for the William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby which will also be lucky to beat the freeze given they’re due to get down to -7C at points in the week and could still be sub-zero heading into weekend.
The Towton has only had four runners for the past three seasons but we have 11 five-day entries including Mark Of Gold, Resplendent Grey and Hillcrest, who are all in the Hampton too.
The once-highly-touted Hillcrest has a few questions to answer now after he took a backwards step at Cheltenham last time, whole similar comments apply to Jamie Snowden’s former Festival heroine You Wear It Well following her sluggish effort and rough round of jumping behind Cherie d’Am at Warwick.
The Pauling-trained Pic Roc will have to bounce back from a chasing debut tumble at Carlisle in November, although it’s worth noting how strong he was in the market that day (4/5 favourite) and he was still bombing along at the head of affairs and looking happy as Larry before the untimely departure five from the finish.
Missile on course for Kempton
Kempton Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle card also features a Grade 2 in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase, the race won last year by recent King George hero Banbridge.
It doesn’t look like there’ll be anything capable of following that one’s hoofprints but Pic D’Orhy has been expertly placed by Paul Nicholls throughout his career and he’s going to take plenty of beating in his bid to retain the prize having won it in 2023 and finished runner-up 12 months ago.
The same card’s big handicap has drawn 34 initial entries including 2023 winner West Balboa, the Nicky Henderson-trained Impose Toi and an eyecatching one back from a long break in Evan Williams’ Minella Missile, last sighted beating Captain Teague (now rated 142) and The Big Doyen (135) at Cheltenham early on last season.
Minella Missile's opening mark of 138 looks a fair one and his yard looks to have turned a bit of a corner for the better in recent weeks.
