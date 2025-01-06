Key weekend entries for top novice chases and Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle

Can anything turn over Handstands?

We’re in for a very chilly week and jumps racing is bound to be in the balance according to most forecasts but Warwick could be forgiven for being more hopeful than other venues, and it would be good to see the TrustATrader Hampton Novices’ Chase play out as some of the nicer domestic novices are due to meet.

Ben Pauling’s Handstands is the main draw in the Grade 2 race as he’s building a likeable profile having been 3-4 over hurdles last year, the one blob coming when blown away by Ballyburn and co in the Turners at Cheltenham.

A fall three-out when well-fancied on chasing debut at Wincanton could easily have knocked his confidence but there were no obvious ill-effects on show when setting the record straight at Sandown last month.

The fact he’s been pitched into two Grade 2s since going chasing this year suggests Pauling clearly means business and he doesn’t look a typical three-miler that lacks gears. On the contrary, his raw speed should be a real weapon around Warwick providing the jumping holds up in the face of a relatively stiff test on that score.

Gary and Josh Moore’s impressive Ascot winner Mark Of Gold could also feature. He’s already at least as good over fences as he was over hurdles - and that’s just after the one go. He’s pretty versatile ground-wise and the step up in trip looks likely to bring about more improvement.

Olly Murphy’s Resplendent Grey, second to Handstands last time, has arguably achieved more than the Moore horse on a strict reading of the Sandown form, although that was his third chase run since starting out in mid-October so he’s arguably open to a little less improvement than Mark Of Gold, who had him back in fourth when the pair met in a handicap hurdle at Kempton last February.

Jonjo and A J O’Neill are doubly-entered with Johnnywho and Saint Davy, the former surely edging his way to a shot at one of the nicer spring handicaps, while Dan Skelton and owner Darren Yates have been particularly bullish over promising mare Cherie d’Am and this looks the logical next step up the ladder after her Listed win in a mares-only race over a shorter trip here last month.