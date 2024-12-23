Jimmy Mangan's supplemented Spillane's Tower has been confirmed amongst 11 entries for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The three who miss out from the six-day entries are Ahoy Senor, Hewick and Royale Pagaille, leaving a fascinating clash of horses from Ireland, England and France.
JP McManus, owner of Spillane's Tower, is double-handed with Emmet Mullins' Corbetts Cross, while the Irish challenge is complete by Joseph O'Brien's Banbridge and Henry de Bromhead's Envoi Allen.
The home hopes are headed by Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning, with Venetia Williams' L'Homme Presse, Paul Nicholls' 2022 winner Bravemansgame and Patrick Neville's The Real Whacker also running from English-based stables.
France have won the King George five times thanks to Francois Doumen and a trio of challengers cross the Channel to take part.
Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm send over Il Est Francais, so impressive in victory in the Kauto Star on this card 12 months ago, while stablemate General En Chef also runs.
The field is completed by Juntos Ganamos, trained by David Cottin and ridden by Felix de Giles.
Lossiemouth v Constitution Hill is on
In the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle a mouthwatering clash between Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth is on after the mare was declared amongst a field of four runners.
Willie Mullins' five-year-old, nine from 10 over hurdles, gets the 7lb sex allowance from Constitution Hill and comes into the race on the back of beating Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace on December 1.
Constitution Hill has his first run in 366 days since winning this race at odds of 1/12 a year ago but his task looks a whole lot tougher against Lossiemouth with bookmakers offering odds-against about the seven-year-old for the first time since he won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
Burdett Road, winner of the Greatwood Hurdle, and Lump Sum, second to Sir Gino in the Fighting Fifth, complete the quartet.
