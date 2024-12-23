The three who miss out from the six-day entries are Ahoy Senor, Hewick and Royale Pagaille, leaving a fascinating clash of horses from Ireland, England and France.

JP McManus, owner of Spillane's Tower, is double-handed with Emmet Mullins' Corbetts Cross, while the Irish challenge is complete by Joseph O'Brien's Banbridge and Henry de Bromhead's Envoi Allen.

The home hopes are headed by Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning, with Venetia Williams' L'Homme Presse, Paul Nicholls' 2022 winner Bravemansgame and Patrick Neville's The Real Whacker also running from English-based stables.

France have won the King George five times thanks to Francois Doumen and a trio of challengers cross the Channel to take part.

Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm send over Il Est Francais, so impressive in victory in the Kauto Star on this card 12 months ago, while stablemate General En Chef also runs.

The field is completed by Juntos Ganamos, trained by David Cottin and ridden by Felix de Giles.