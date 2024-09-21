Karl Burke saddles one-two-three in Ayr Gold Cup as Lethal Levi strikes

It was clear from the furlong pole that he was in complete control and at the line he had three lengths in hand of Silky Wilkie (66/1) who edged out stablemate Korker (40/1) for the forecast spot.

Ninth in the race last season, the winner arrived off the back of a win at Newbury this time and blazed a trail from his high draw, winning in a course record time.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I was delighted. When he won the last day at Newbury his fractions throughout the race over seven furlongs were very good and I knew he stays well so today I went pretty quick but always felt I had more horse underneath me to stay well.

“I’m thrilled for Mr Burke who has put me on some very nice horses and this one is a bit of a legend, he’s won some big races and that’s what it’s about. I’m delighted for the owners as well.

“It’s great for everyone and the team at home. That’s my first Ayr Gold Cup and hopefully there’ll be many more.”

Winning trainer misses remarkable feat

Burke was not at Ayr having decided to travel to Newbury where Andesite was due to contest the Mill Reef Stakes. However, he was withdrawn due to heavy ground, leaving Burke to take in the action at his Spigot Lodge base.

“I thought we had plenty of staff going up to Ayr and I was heading to Newbury with the two-year-old, but when he didn’t run I stayed at home – I should have probably gone the other way,” he said.

“If everything went to plan, I did think Lethal was our best chance as he’s been in great form. Korker had been moving really well but with him it’s how well he breaks and we put a visor on Silky Wilkie for the first time, which clearly worked and he gets on really well with Sam Feilden.

“It had looked like the handicapper had Lethal Levi until recently, but he won well at Newbury last time over seven and he’s broken the track record today over six. He’s in great form. Putting blinkers on him has made a huge difference.

“I’m not sure what we’ll do, I’d imagine he’ll be out of handicaps but I’ll have to look in the book, that looked to be at least a Group Three performance and he’d deserve the step up.”