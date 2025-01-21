Juddmonte International named as Longines World’s Best Horserace in 2024

The York showpiece was officially recognised as the Longines World’s Best Horserace during the prestigious Longines World Racing Awards, which was hosted by the global racing body, The International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) at The Savoy.

The title honours the best rated race of the 100 highest-rated Group/Grade Ones around the world out of the many hundreds of thousands of thoroughbred flat races staged around the world each year. The Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings are established by handicappers from the major international jurisdictions, according to the performance of the horses in top races, and the ratings of the top four finishers in each race serve as basis for the award.

In essence it reflects the combined high-quality of the first four horses home in the Juddmonte International, when it was run on Wednesday 21 August, as the centrepiece of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

The race offered a record prize fund of £1,250,000 and attracted the largest and most international field of horses since the race was first run in 1972.

The Juddmonte International was won in a record time by City of Troy. His victory at York was part of a notable season which included winning both the Betfred Derby and the Coral Eclipse. He was followed home by the French trained Royal Ascot victor, Calandagan, with Ghostwriter and Bluestocking completing that top notch quartet. The latter finished her season winning the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, a race that itself has topped this global ranking several times.

This latest accolade rounds off a fabulous season at York, where record prize money attracted a record number of runners leading to the highest average field size of any racecourse in Britain.